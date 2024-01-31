Sports

New York Trainer Charged After Allegedly Beating Racehorse So Badly It Needed To Be Euthanized: REPORT

An upstate New York-based harness horse racing trainer allegedly struck a horse named Finish Line and fractured the animal’s skull, which required it to be euthanized, according to police, per the Associated Press.

26-year-old Frederick Bourgault was called before a court Tuesday on two different charges in connection to a race horse‘s death that took place at Crawford’s Pine Bush Training Facility last July, according to David Hoovler, the Orange County District Attorney, per the AP. The facility is located 60 miles from New York City.

Bourgault allegedly took a hard object and hit the horse with it, which fractured the animal’s skull and caused it to be euthanized, according to a Hoovler social media post, per the outlet.

Veterinary experts later exhumed and examined the horse as requested by investigators, according to the AP.

Back in November, Bourgault was hit with two felony charges in an indictment, with one of the charges being second-degree criminal mischief. Originally from Canada, Bourgault was ordered by a judge Tuesday to give up his passport as the case goes on, per the AP.

It’s not currently known whether or not Bourgault had a lawyer, according to the Associated Press.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) pointed out that Bourgault has been suspended or fined before for both kicking horses and excessively using a whip. (RELATED: What The Hell?: Winning Racehorse Tests Positive For Meth (And PETA Is Involved)

“Bourgault is a repeat offender who should have been booted from racing years ago and banned the first time he whipped a horse after a race was over,” said Kathy Guillermo, the senior vice president of PETA, in a release.