What The Hell?: Winning Racehorse Tests Positive For Meth (And PETA Is Involved)

I’m offended as both a sports gambler and animal lover.

After getting a victory recently, a winning racehorse tested positive for methamphetamine — yes, meth. And to nobody’s surprise, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is involved, calling for a permanent ban on the trainer.

After getting a win Sept. 3 at the MGM Northfield Park, Grady’s Legacy was tested and came in positive for a banned substance, according to Cleveland’s Fox 8. The substance was D-methamphetamine, a Class 1A offense.

Samuel Shillaci, the trainer for Grady’s Legacy, was suspended for one year by the Ohio State Racing Commission. (RELATED: Lunatic PETA Is Going After The University Of Georgia For Their Legendary Mascot In The Most Disgusting Way Imaginable)

But PETA isn’t satisfied with the punishment, demanding that Shillaci be banned for life.

“This small administrative fine and suspension aren’t commensurate with such a serious violation,” PETA Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo said in a statement.

“Administering meth endangers a horse’s life, and trainers who treat a horse so callously will do the same to others, too. The commission should consider not only the safety of Gardy’s Legacy A but also that of all the other horses in Schillaci’s barn.”Guillermo continued, “Those who demonstrate such cruelty even one time show a clear disregard for the regulations and shouldn’t be granted the privilege of competing in your state ever again.

“By permanently barring Schillaci from competing in Ohio, you would create a safer environment for all participants.”

Too bad for PETA, the Ohio State Racing Commission told Fox 8 that the one-year suspension is the most they can do in accordance with the law. Nothing more can be done.

But I get PETA’s point despite them being a bunch of kooks … why are we putting meth in horses?