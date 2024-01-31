Editorial

You Can’t Make This Up: Injury-Prone NBA Star Ben Simmons Gets Hurt Again During First Game Back In Two Months

Robert McGreevy Contributor
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Ben Simmons is hurt again.

The Brooklyn Nets guard will miss Wednesday night’s game against the Phoenix Suns after incurring a knee injury during his first game back in over two months, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The oft-injured star is the epitome of fragility. Since the Nets sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers to acquire Simmons, he’s played in less than a third of their games. He missed his entire first season in Brooklyn with a back injury and only played half of the 2022-2023 season with a wide range of maladies.

This year he’s played sparingly, again missing months due to a back injury. (RELATED: Kardashian Curse Claims Yet Another Victim As Ben Simmons Out Indefinitely With Another Injury)

While this current flare up isn’t considered serious – Charania reports it’s just swelling and that tests showed no further damage – every Simmons injury leaves Nets fans holding their collective breath.


To add insult to injury (literally) the former first overall draft pick looked great in his return Monday against the Utah Jazz. Simmons logged a double double in just 18 minutes played, scoring 10 points and dishing out 11 assists while grabbing eight rebounds to boot.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 29: Ben Simmons #10 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles against Simone Fontecchio #16 and John Collins #20 of the Utah Jazz during the second half at Barclays Center on January 29, 2024 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Nets won 147-114. Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The dude would be a walking triple double if he could actually walk.

The latest injury is yet another ding to the reputation of a dude with so much potential. Magic Johnson once called him “the best all around player I’ve seen since LeBron James.”

While it’s not quite too late for the 27-year-old Simmons to salvage what’s left of his NBA career, if he keeps getting hurt like this he could go down as one of the biggest busts of all time.