We Have The ‘Clearest Evidence’ Yet Of The Iconic Loch Ness Monster

As much as I want to believe this is Nessie, I’ve got mad trust issues here.

There’s been a load of alleged Loch Ness Monster sightings as of late, but one Scottish photographer has captured — what The Loch Ness Centre believes to be — the “clearest evidence” of the legendary … dinosaur?

”The Loch Ness Centre has recently reported a new sighting of Scotland’s beloved monster, which is possibly the clearest evidence this year of Nessie’s existence,” according to The Loch Ness Centre who spoke with SWNS via the New York Post. The institution is dedicated to finding the iconic creature.

The alleged sighting of the Loch Ness Monster took place Oct. 8 around 5:00 p.m. when John Howie apparently saw a 12-to-15 foot beast that appeared to be shaped like Nessie moving through the water in the direction of the tree-line. Eventually, the claimed plesiosaur-like monster disappeared, but the Scot managed to get some photos before it did.

Do I believe this is the Loch Ness Monster?

Here’s the thing about this photo…

Not only is it fuzzy as hell like all of these other Loch Ness Monster photos (why on earth can we not get a clear picture in 2023?), but when it comes to snapshots in this highly-technological society of ours, this could easily be some nonsensical hoax that was generated by either Photoshop or AI. (RELATED: Scientists Find Aliens Could Very Well Be On A Mars Neighbor Planet (And It’s About Time I Get My Tin Foil Hat)

I’ve got major trust issues with this one, so I’m gonna have to give the “clearest evidence” yet a hard pass.