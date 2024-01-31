Seattle Seahawks Closing In On Mike Macdonald As Next Head Coach After Parting Ways From Pete Carroll: REPORT

Seattle officially has their replacement for the legendary Pete Carroll!

Mike Macdonald, the defensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens, is set to become the next head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, according to a Wednesday report from NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

The 36-year-old Macdonald will be taking over for Pete Carroll, 72, after he stepped down as the franchise’s head coach following 14 seasons in the role.

Since coming back into the NFL after being the Michigan Wolverines defensive coordinator in the 2021 season, Macdonald has quickly risen to a top candidate for a head coaching gig.

In the 2023 campaign, Macdonald had the Ravens defense ranked No. 1 in the league and helped lead the franchise to the AFC Championship Game.