Seattle Seahawks Closing In On Mike Macdonald As Next Head Coach After Parting Ways From Pete Carroll: REPORT

Seattle officially has their replacement for the legendary Pete Carroll!
Mike Macdonald, the defensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens, is set to become the next head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, according to a Wednesday report from NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
The 36-year-old Macdonald will be taking over for Pete Carroll, 72, after he stepped down as the franchise’s head coach following 14 seasons in the role.
Since coming back into the NFL after being the Michigan Wolverines defensive coordinator in the 2021 season, Macdonald has quickly risen to a top candidate for a head coaching gig.
In the 2023 campaign, Macdonald had the Ravens defense ranked No. 1 in the league and helped lead the franchise to the AFC Championship Game.
Seahawks plan to hire Ravens DC Mike Macdonald as their new head coach. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/49s57hyB7K
— NFL (@NFL) January 31, 2024
It’s not the sexiest hire, but it’s definitely a solid one by the Seattle Seahawks — and one that could get them back to Super Bowl glory. You know what they say: defense wins championships, and Macdonald certainly provides that.
Plus, Seattle already has a talented roster, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, so this is a nice little set-up for Macdonald, actually a sweet little gig that he landed for himself.
This is one of those situations where everybody wins. The Seattle Seahawks get a head coach that provides them a lot of confidence going into the future, while Mike Macdonald gets the keys to a team that has resources to cook with. Both sides are getting some gravy here, well done.
Now … how long until the corny Mike Macdonald x Mike McDaniel comparison jokes?