Editorial

Seattle Seahawks Get Magical ‘Monday Night Football’ Win Off Immaculate Winning Drive, Bomb From Swagged Out Drew Lock

BLOG
The Seattle Seahawks completely shell-shocked the Philadelphia Eagles to get a 20-17 "Monday Night Football" win, with swagged out Drew Lock leading the way. [Twitter/Screenshot/Public — @AdamSchefter]

[Twitter/Screenshot/Public — @AdamSchefter]

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Font Size:

Drew Lock is such a G!

When “Monday Night Football” was nearing its end, it looked like the Philadelphia Eagles were on their way to a victory against the Seattle Seahawks.

However, the West Coast Birds had different plans as they completely shell-shocked their East Coast counterparts to get the 20-17 win — doing so on a Drew Lock-led game-winning drive to snap a four-game losing streak. (RELATED: Steelers’ Damontae Kazee Suspended For The Rest Of The Season For Simply Playing Football … You Know … His Job)

The Seahawks were in complete desperation mode when it came to getting a dub, needing a victory to keep them in the hunt for the postseason. Well, they ended up getting their chance to control their own destiny in this game, forcing the Eagles to punt the ball and giving the ball back to quarterback Drew Lock with 1:52 left on the lock — and a wide 92 yards to go in order to get into the end zone. Lock was starting for the second straight game for the injured Geno Smith.

In Seattle‘s final drive, the Eagles had their chances to intercept Lock and end the game, but Lock instead chalked their opportunities and marched Seattle down the field thanks to some absolute highlight reel plays from wide receiver DK Metcalf.

And then… It happened.

With the Seahawks near the red zone and threatening Philly, Lock stepped back for a throw and put up the most beautiful-looking 29-yard bomb right to rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a touchdown, that both gave Seattle the 20-17 advantage and won me a ATTD (anytime touchdown) bet.

And my man Drew Lock completely flexed on ’em after the fact.

Seriously though, who knew Drew Lock had so much swag?

And then to close all this magic out, Drew Lock also proved he’s got some skills on the mic with a brilliant interview.

Seattle fans gotta be sleeping on a cloud right now — such a beautiful win.