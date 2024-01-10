Pete Carroll Not Returning To Seattle Seahawks As Head Coach: REPORT

Pete Carroll, who is the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, will not be returning to his position in the 2024 season, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. However, he could still remain with the franchise.

This is a developing story. Stay with the Daily Caller for updates.