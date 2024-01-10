Editorial

Pete Carroll Not Returning To Seattle Seahawks As Head Coach: REPORT

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll looks on from the sideline during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona.

Pete Carroll, who is the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, will not be returning to his position in the 2024 season, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. However, he could still remain with the franchise.

This is a developing story. Stay with the Daily Caller for updates.