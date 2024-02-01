Alabama’s Been Hemorrhaging So Much Talent Their Brand New Coordinator Might Be Leaving Already

Alabama football has lost a stunning number of players to the transfer portal, but it’s a recently hired coach that may be the next one out the door, according to a recent NBC report.

Alabama’s offensive coordinator Ryan Grub, who came over from the University of Washington with newly minted head coach Kalen DeBoer, might already be leaving to take a job with the Seahawks, according to Mike Florio of NBC’s Pro Football Talk.

Florio claims that, while it’s not finalized, Grubb is on the shortlist to become new Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald‘s offensive coordinator.

The 47-year-old would be wise to jump at this opportunity. He went from basking in relative obscurity as a coach with Division II Sioux Falls in 2013 all the way up to a job on the most iconic college football team of the past two decades. And now he’s just a contract offer away from calling plays in the NFL? Talk about a meteoric rise.

As for Alabama, one has to wonder how many more losses they can incur before becoming a laughing stock. They’ve already lost 10 prominent players to the transfer portal in just the few weeks since legendary Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban announced his retirement in January. And now they may lose their coordinator before he even has a chance to put on the headset? Not a good look when you’re telling potential recruits you don’t even know who will be calling plays for them.