Scientists Find Link Between Energy Drinks And Childhood Mental Health, And It Shouldn’t Surprise You

A study published mid-January found a wealth of evidence supporting a correlation between consumption of energy drinks during childhood and mental health issues.

The comprehensive inquiry examined data from 57 studies, encompassing more than 1.2 million young people from 21 different countries and was published in the Public Health journal. The researchers found a significant correlation between childhood consumption of energy drinks and mental health disorders such as anxiety, stress, depression, suicidal thoughts and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

While this probably feels like a “well duh” discovery to anyone with common sense, it turns out many people aren’t smart enough to realize that filling their children with sugar, chemicals and other synthetic poisons is going to mess them up. (RELATED: ‘I Have Gray In My Hair’: Teachers Are Literally Terrified Of Gen Alpha Kids)

The results of the study were so firm, the researchers went so far as to suggest lawmakers should consider serious regulatory policy shifts to protect young people from these chemicals. And while I don’t like it when the government tries to get involved in stuff that should be under the control of parents … if you’re a parent who feeds your child energy drinks, you’re an idiot, and that’s why we have to make stupid laws like this.

“It’s not right that companies are profiting from energy drinks when evidence shows they’re harming children and young people’s health. These concerning findings should prompt our government to act. But they’ve been disappointingly silent on the issue for the past five years,” Children’s Food campaign manager Barbara Crowther told Teesside University, who were involved in the study. “Over that time, energy drinks companies have increasingly targeted young people with even higher caffeine content drinks, putting more of them at risk.” (RELATED: The ‘Smartest’ People In America Are Basically All Totalitarian Psychopaths, Study Finds)

Personally, I don’t think ADHD is a real disorder. From extended conversations with medical doctors, therapists, social workers and more, the kids most commonly diagnosed with ADHD either (a) have terrible diets, (b) have parents who are more likely to put them in front of a phone screen than take them outdoors and/or (c) are extremely creative — the latter of which are not really rewarded in any state-run school systems.

Children need to burn off the existing energy they have by running around outside. If you were asked to sit quietly in a classroom and stare at a screen all day, wouldn’t you go a bit nuts? (RELATED: All But One State Sees Massive Surge In Gender Dysphoria Diagnoses, Report Finds)

Oh, and most sodas are a type of energy drink because they contain caffeine. So don’t think that switching from Mountain Dew to Coca Cola is going to help your child. You’re still slowly killing them.