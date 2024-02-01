NFL Legend Ron Jaworski Blasts ‘Whining’ Dolphins Players For Celebrating Vic Fangio Leaving Miami

Where’s an eye-pop emoji when you need one?

When defensive coordinator Vic Fangio bounced from the Miami Dolphins to the Philadelphia Eagles, players from the former weren’t necessarily sad about it. As a matter of fact, some celebrated, and NFL legend Ron Jaworski wasn’t a fan of the response whatsoever.

Fangio was met with a “kick rocks” goodbye (literally) when he shipped off to Philly, with multiple Dolphins players glorifying the move, which featured cryptic messages on social media from both Cam Smith and Jevon Holland following the news breaking.

The Instagram Story from Holland was of him kicking rocks, while Smith put up an “unlock” emoji, which were obviously directed at Fangio.

Drew Rosenhaus, a longtime NFL agent who represents 11 Miami players, also confirmed that a few players weren’t big into Fangio.

“There were quite a few players on the team that didn’t necessarily get along with Fangio,” said Rosenhaus to Miami-based broadcaster Josh Moser. “It wasn’t a great relationship with many of the players. There were some guys that loved him, but there were quite a few that didn’t. It definitely wasn’t a unanimous positive relationship.” (RELATED: ‘Tails Never Fails’: Gambler Places A Whopping $100,000 On The Super Bowl Coin Toss)

Making an appearance on Philadelphia sports radio station 94WIP, Jaworski blasted those players for celebrating Fangio’s departure.

“Coaches coach,” said Jaworski. “I have connections as well around this league and I hear another side of that story, that there were some players on that defense that didn’t want to work, didn’t want to put the time in, didn’t want to put the effort in, didn’t want to make the commitment to be successful.”

Jaworski, a former NFL quarterback who spent time with the Eagles, Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams and superstar analyst for ESPN, pointed blame at the party vibe of Miami and players that want to take advantage of it.

“Guys like to party at night, and South Beach is really a great place to party. And Vic tried to get those guys and push those guys to become harder workers and better athletes and more committed to their team,” said Jaworski. “And he couldn’t get through to those guys. Those were the guys that Vic was pushing, and they’re the guys that are whining right now.”

LISTEN:

People won’t like this from Ron Jaworski on what Fangio told him about the work ethic of certain players, but for my money, this actually makes sense. It does show he failed to reach the players, but we could all see there were certain plays the defense lacked effort. pic.twitter.com/AZsG9BhEPN — I Ain’t Him (@Phincane) January 30, 2024

The drama is real, ladies and gentlemen.