Washington Commanders Reportedly Land Dan Quinn As Their Next Head Coach … Because, Of Course, They Did

This is such a Washington Commanders (Washington Redskins? Whatever) move …

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is set to be hired as the next head coach of the Washington Commanders, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Quinn comes in as the replacement for Ron Rivera, who new owner Josh Harris fired the day after the season came to an end. Washington brought in Adam Peters as their general manager Jan. 12. This would be Harris’ first big hire on the football side of things since buying the Commanders in July 2023. (RELATED: ‘We Could Work Together’: Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Flirts With Potentially Bringing Bill Belichick To Dallas)

In the last three seasons, the 53-year-old Quinn was the defensive coordinator of the Cowboys. Under his leadership, Dallas ranked No. 5 in combined points and No. 7 in yards — they also led the league with 93 forced turnovers.

His prior experience as head coach was with the Atlanta Falcons (2015-2020), leading Atlanta to the Super Bowl following the 2016 campaign. After leading 28-3, they ultimately lost in overtime against the New England Patriots.

From Dallas to D.C.: the Commanders are hiring Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as their head coach, per league sources. Quinn and Commanders' GM Adam Peters are the two men now charged with leading Washington into the future. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 1, 2024

This is such a move that you would expect out of the Commanders, considering their short past as the brand name (as well as the Washington Football Team) and the history of the Redskins.

Like yes … let’s hire the guy who has a 43-42 career record, and when he did manage to get to a Super Bowl, it resulted in a massive choke job and embarrassment for the city of Atlanta.

Yep, that’ll solve all your problems!

So Commanders. So, so Commanders. Josh Harris is Dan Snyder 2.0.