Super Bowl Matchup Getting Spicy: All-Pro 49ers D-Lineman Nick Bosa Throws Major Shade At Chiefs Offensive Line

The NFL’s reigning defensive player of the year Nick Bosa just threw major shade at the Chiefs’ offensive linemen, claiming “they hold a lot.”

Bosa was prompted to call out Chiefs tackles Donovan Smith and Jawaan Taylor when a reporter asked him if anything stood out about them. He, naturally, replied with the biting accusation.

Bosa, arguably the best defensive lineman in the NFL, has a point. The Chiefs were second in the league in offensive holdings this season with 21, just one behind the league-leading New York Jets, according to the Football Database.

#49ers DE Nick Bosa on Chiefs LT Donovan Smith and RT Jawaan Taylor: “They hold a lot.”pic.twitter.com/S05D0hLuMk — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 1, 2024

Taylor himself has been a massive penalty liability, guilty of a league-leading 23 yellow flags this season including playoffs, according to NFLPenalties.com. His competition? Fellow Kansas City Chief L’Jarius Sneed. The shutdown corner is in a distant second with 17 of his own penalties, according to NFL Penalties.

Bosa’s rage wasn’t confined to just current Chiefs either. Former Chief lineman Eric Fisher caught a ricochet shot when reporters asked Bosa if he was held on the last play of Super Bowl LIV, which the Chiefs won over San Francisco 31-20. (RELATED: Ravens Tight End Mark Andrews Saves Woman’s Life On Flight)

“Were you held on the last play?” a reporter asked.

“I don’t think they had the back view, but yeah I’m sure… Eric Fisher,” Bosa replied.

Damn! Poor Fisher catching strays from his couch.

I do love this type of banter though. Make it real. Convince me you literally hate your opponent. It’s all for a good show and I’m here for it.