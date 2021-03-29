REPORT: Nick Bosa Is Dating Jenna Berman

San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa is reportedly dating Jenna Berman.

According to TMZ Sports, the couple went public on Instagram a few days ago, and they’re one hell of a power couple. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can check out Bosa’s post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Bosa (@nbsmallerbear)

It’s the offseason and that means people are hitching their wagons before everyone locks down ahead of camp starting.

For those of you who might be unaware of Berman’s Instagram presence, allow me to introduce you to her page.

It’s very impressive!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Alexa Berman (@jennaaberman)

Life sure must be great for the Bosa family. The brothers are both NFL stars and Nick is now dating an Instagram star.

How could anyone hate on all this winning that he’s doing? When will the winning stop?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Bosa (@nbsmallerbear)

No matter what happens with the 49ers this upcoming season, I think it’s fair to say that Bosa is winning as long as he’s with Berman. They’re one hell of a power couple!