Insane Video Shows Teenager Jumping From Ski Lift, Authorities Completely Missing Her Despite Having Safety Net

This is absolutely wild.

Video shows the moment when a teenage snowboarder fell out of her chair, jumped off the ski lift and then crashed right into the ground despite authorities having a safety net. The incident took place Jan. 27 at Mammoth Mountain in California, according to ABC7 Los Angeles.

Seen dangling from her chair, the 16-year-old girl was being held on to by fellow riders of the lift who were seemingly unable to get her back up. For several minutes, the girl dangled while employees of the ski lift attempted to cushion a fall with a safety net. Eventually, she jumped down, but the problem was, the safety net had no effect and she smashed into the snow. (RELATED: Meanwhile In McDonald’s: Woman Blasts Dude In The Head With A Friggin’ High Chair For Allegedly Touching Her ‘A**’)

“Five Mammoth Mountain employees and eight guests immediately responded and positioned the deceleration net under the guest,” said the mountain operators in a statement, per ABC7. “When the guest slipped from the grasp of her chair mates, the net decelerated her fall, but did not stop it. The guest was transported to Mammoth Hospital for evaluation. Our thoughts are with the guest and her family.”

The condition of the teenager is currently unknown.

WATCH:

I understand that the resort is saying that they tried to stop the fall, but holy hell, what kind of safety net are we working with when the chick literally plops right into the snow?

But I can’t be too mad at them, what on earth was the girl doing to end up in a situation like that?

Just a bunch of nonsense all around from the looks of it.