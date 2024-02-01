Fmr Acting ICE Director Slams NY Gov Kathy Hochul For Migrant Crisis, Doubts Her Calls For Stricter Policies

Former Acting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Tom Homan slammed New York Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul for her role in the state’s migrant crisis Thursday on Fox News, doubting her recent call for a stricter stance on the issue.

Homan appeared on “The Ingraham Angle” to discuss the latest attack on two New York Police Department (NYPD) officers who were allegedly beaten by a group of migrants. Fox host Laura Ingraham questioned the former ICE director on his thoughts regarding Hochul’s stricter stance on the migrants following the attack.

Homan stated that he did not “believe a single word” the governor said and called out her “actions” that have allowed the migrant crisis in the state to continue. The former ICE director listed the policies Hochul has backed, emphasizing that if she wanted to “take action” she would reverse her stance on the list Homan stated. (RELATED: Former Trump ICE Official Has Ominous Message For Asylum Seeker Who Allegedly Attacked NYPD Officers)

“No, I don’t believe a single word she says, her actions speak louder than words. If she meant what she said, then why does she have a state law that prevents ICE from arresting an illegal alien on the way to court, in court, or [on] the way home from court? Why does she have the green light law that prevents ICE from getting access to New York State DMV data or criminal history data?” Homan questioned.

“Matter of fact, every law enforcement agency in New York has to sign a promise that [if] they share any of this data with ICE and the border patrol, they lose their access to DMV data. Why is she asking for $2.8 billion to resettle illegal aliens in her state if she’s really serious about this? And finally, she just got a letter from the minority Senate Leader, the minority assembly leader in New York State asking her to send National Guard troops to help Texas,” Honman continued.

“So if she really means what she says there’s four things she can do right now to take action. But again, she [doesn’t] mean when she says, she’s an open borders governor. She’s opened the state up to illegal aliens, she’s enticed them to come to New York. Not only can they get a driver’s license, [but] they can get a job, and they’re protected from law enforcement because they’re a sanctuary city,” Homan stated.

Following the alleged attack on the NYPD officers Saturday in Times Square, the illegal migrant suspects were initially arrested and charged. However, by Wednesday the group had been released from custody without bail and proceeded to flip off cameras as they left the police department. (RELATED: Migrants Who Assaulted NYPD Officers May Be On The Run To California, Cops Reportedly Believe)

Following the incident, Hochul stated Wednesday that deportation for the illegal immigrants should be considered, stating that she would be “looking to judges and prosecutors to do the right thing.” As the southern border has seen record numbers of illegal crossings, sanctuary cities like New York City have received an influx of migrants.

Hochul advocated for the NYC suburbs to end their “bigoted policies” and accept migrants in May 2023, following the city’s Democrat Mayor Eric Adams’s move to house migrants in suburban communities.