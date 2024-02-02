Bob Marley’s Son Ziggy Reveals Reggae Singer’s Last Words

Ziggy Marley opened up about the profound influence his father had on his life and career in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE published Friday.

Despite losing his father to cancer at the tender age of 12, Ziggy carries the wisdom of Bob Marley‘s final words to him, a mantra that has illuminated his path as both an artist and a family man. “‘On your way up, take me up. On your way down, don’t let me down,'” Ziggy told PEOPLE.

“A father-son relationship is very deep, and it’s a spiritual thing also. We share a certain spiritual foundation — my father, myself, my brothers and my sisters. So that word means exactly what I’m supposed to be doing, I’m doing. It just means that I don’t have to think about it, really, because I was doing it anyway.” (RELATED: John Daly’s Latest Biopic Tease Is Gonna Make You Wanna Rip A Dirty Fairway Cig, Crack A Beer)

Bob Marley’s Son Ziggy Shares the Last Thing the Singer Ever Told Him and Why He Vows to Live by It (Exclusive) https://t.co/lrdQ0pAQfl — People (@people) February 2, 2024

At 55, Ziggy stands as a testament to his father’s enduring legacy, not just through his musical achievements but also through the spiritual ethos he embodies. He dispels a popular myth about Bob’s last words, clarifying that the true essence of his father’s parting message was about upliftment and resilience, not material wealth, PEOPLE noted.

“We speak with our love, and it’s not words. We don’t have to talk much — we can just feel. My smile is honoring him. I laugh and it looks like his laugh. Pieces of him are a part of me,” Ziggy said.

The Marley family’s story, including the legacy left behind by Bob, is set to reach audiences worldwide Feb. 14 in the biopic “Bob Marley: One Love.” Ziggy praises Kingsley Ben-Adir’s portrayal of his father, highlighting the actor’s ability to capture Bob Marley’s emotional depth, a side often overshadowed by his musical persona, the outlet reported.