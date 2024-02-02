Aides Reveal Which Fox News Show Kamala Harris Hate-Watches: REPORT

Vice President Kamala Harris likes to hate-watch Fox News’ “The Five” despite its sometimes negative coverage of her, Axios reported, citing anonymous aides.

Harris and her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, frequently watch MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” as President Joe Biden also reportedly likes to do, Axios reported. But Harris also tunes into “The Five,” something that has aides slightly worried as they fear Harris becomes distracted by the negative coverage.

“It got in her head and caused high anxiety because they were constantly hammering her,” one former Harris aide told Axios.

Jesse Watters isn’t shy about targeting the vice president, slamming Harris once in 2022 over her support of amnesty. Watters said Harris has done nothing to help the border despite being the border czar.

Co-host Greg Gutfeld once pleaded with Biden to recover from COVID-19 quickly in order to prevent Harris from assuming the role, calling her a “crazy cackler.”

As for the president, he reportedly is running the White House based on one of the most politically opinionated shows on air currently. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Is Very Concerned About Wikipedia Trolls Making Her Look Short)

Aides said Biden tunes into “Morning Joe” and even uses some frequent guests as consultants, Axios reported. Some aides have even begun watching the show themselves in anticipation of Biden referencing several clips throughout the day.

Watch some of “The Five’s” takes on Harris:

A White House aide told Axios that some of Biden’s top officials believe the show gives the president a more balanced review than other programs.