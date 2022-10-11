‘Poking Holes In A Boat’: Watters Hammers Kamala Harris Over Amnesty Remarks

Jesse Watters slammed Vice President Kamala Harris Tuesday afternoon on “The Five” over the situation on the southern border, saying her support of amnesty was like “poking holes in a boat.”

“Nothing she has done there has helped. The cartels are making record profits. $13 billion last year. They shattered all time border crossing records two years in a row. They lost track of 20,000 migrant kids. They lost track after they handed them to sponsors that are basically perverts. Fentanyl overdoses at an all-time high,” Watters said. “She said this is Trump’s fault, the way to fix the problem at the border is amnesty. That’s like poking holes in a boat and saying you’re fixing the boat.” (RELATED: ‘Putting Our National Security At Risk’: DCNF Reporter Details Rise In ‘Special Interest’ Migrants)

“When we first came in office, the first bill that we proposed was for a pathway to citizenship — was to fix a broken immigration system, which was broken under the previous administration,” Harris told Seth Myers Monday.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported 25,627 encounters with so-called “special interest migrants” who have potential ties to terrorism in Fiscal Year 2022, according to data obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation, a 600% increase from the previous fiscal year. The Department of Defense reportedly began deploying 2500 troops to back up CBP.

Harris claimed the border was “secure” during a Sept. 11 interview on NBC’s “Meet The Press.”

WATCH:

“The immigration stuff just baffles me. Here you are the first woman vice president of the United States, given the toughest assignment and you take a pass,” Dana Perino, a former White House press secretary, said. “Nothing is going to happen on the border on immigration reform until the border is secure. You can’t even have the conversation. For some peculiar reason they refuse to deal with it.”

Over two million illegal migrant have been encountered at the southern border in fiscal year 2022, CBP data shows.

“She’s a catastrophe. She should have been on the number one comedy show,” co-host Jeanine Pirro said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.