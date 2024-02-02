‘It’s Total Nonsense’: Kensington Palace Blasts Journalist For Falsely Reporting Kate Middleton’s Medical Condition

Kensington Palace set the record straight after journalist Concha Calleja on the Spanish news program “Fiesta” made false claims about Kate Middleton, according to The Times.

Calleja claimed Middleton was placed in a medically induced coma following her abdominal surgery, according to The Times.

“The doctors had to take drastic decisions at that moment because of the complications that arose,” Calleja said, according to The Times. “The decision was to put her in an induced coma. They had to intubate her.”

Kensington Palace debunked the rumor and slammed Calleja’s alleged false reporting.

“It’s total nonsense,” a palace insider told The Times.

Calleja reported that “There were serious complications that they didn’t expect because the operation went well, but the postoperative period didn’t go so well,” according to The Times. Calleja also reportedly said Middleton’s life was in “great danger” following the ordeal. She detailed her report by saying “practically an entire hospital” was set up in her home for her recovery process, and other Spanish outlets echoed this, according to The Times.

The palace insider vehemently denied the claims made by Calleja and took aim at the journalist, claiming she did not do her due diligence in researching and fact-checking.

“No attempt was made by that journalist to fact-check anything that she said with anyone in the household. It’s fundamentally, totally made-up, and I’ll use polite English here: it’s absolutely not the case,” the insider told The Times.

Kensington Palace declared the Princess of Wales underwent a “planned abdominal surgery” Jan 17 at The London Clinic but did not share the details of her diagnosis with the public.

The palace media representatives later reported Middleton’s surgery was “successful” but made no further mention of her condition at the time. (RELATED: King Charles To Be Hospitalized For ‘Enlarged Prostate’)

There were also no official reports of a coma.

Middleton is currently recovering, and the palace says she will likely resume her duties after Easter.