Entertainment

‘It’s Total Nonsense’: Kensington Palace Blasts Journalist For Falsely Reporting Kate Middleton’s Medical Condition

The Duchess of Cambridge Meets Families And Key Organisations To Discuss Parent Wellbeing

Jack Hill - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Kensington Palace set the record straight after journalist Concha Calleja on the Spanish news program “Fiesta” made false claims about Kate Middleton, according to The Times.

Calleja claimed Middleton was placed in a medically induced coma following her abdominal surgery, according to The Times.

“The doctors had to take drastic decisions at that moment because of the complications that arose,” Calleja said, according to The Times. “The decision was to put her in an induced coma. They had to intubate her.”

Kensington Palace debunked the rumor and slammed Calleja’s alleged false reporting.

“It’s total nonsense,” a palace insider told The Times.

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 06: Catherine, Princess of Wales during a Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace on December 6, 2022 in London, England. The last Reception for the Diplomatic Corps was hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace in December 2019. (Photo by Victoria Jones – Pool/Getty Images)

Calleja reported that “There were serious complications that they didn’t expect because the operation went well, but the postoperative period didn’t go so well,” according to The Times. Calleja also reportedly said Middleton’s life was in “great danger” following the ordeal. She detailed her report by saying “practically an entire hospital” was set up in her home for her recovery process, and other Spanish outlets echoed this, according to The Times.

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 23: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on October 23, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands accompanied by Queen Maxima are staying at Buckingham Palace during their two day stay in the UK. The last State Visit from the Netherlands was by Queen Beatrix and Prince Claus in 1982. (Photo by John Stillwell – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The palace insider vehemently denied the claims made by Calleja and took aim at the journalist, claiming she did not do her due diligence in researching and fact-checking.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 06: Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Dan Charity – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“No attempt was made by that journalist to fact-check anything that she said with anyone in the household. It’s fundamentally, totally made-up, and I’ll use polite English here: it’s absolutely not the case,” the insider told The Times.

Kensington Palace declared the Princess of Wales underwent a “planned abdominal surgery” Jan 17 at The London Clinic but did not share the details of her diagnosis with the public.

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 21: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 21, 2023 in London, England. King Charles is hosting Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee on a state visit from November 21-23. It is the second incoming state visit hosted by the King during his reign. (Photo by Yui Mok-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The palace media representatives later reported Middleton’s surgery was “successful” but made no further mention of her condition at the time. (RELATED: King Charles To Be Hospitalized For ‘Enlarged Prostate’)

There were also no official reports of a coma.

Middleton is currently recovering, and the palace says she will likely resume her duties after Easter.