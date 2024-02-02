Marilyn Monroe Co-Star Don Murray Dead At 94

Don Murray passed away at the age of 94, as confirmed by his son Christopher Friday, the New York Times reported.

The actor’s career spanned over six decades, showcasing his talents in a wide array of roles from a lovestruck cowboy opposite Marilyn Monroe to a compassionate priest, according to the New York Times.

Murray was a devout pacifist, the New York Times stated. During the Korean War, he was a conscientious objector. His commitment to peace led him to spend two and a half years in European refugee camps, aiding those affected by the turmoil of war.

After he returned to the United States, Murray pursued an acting career with a focus on roles that echoed his principles, the outlet reported. His early work included significant parts in socially conscious projects, such as a TV drama about lawyers aiding the underprivileged, and a role in the Broadway production of “The Skin of Our Teeth,” alongside Helen Hayes and Mary Martin. (RELATED: ‘Rocky’ And ‘Predator’ Actor Carl Weathers Dead At 76)

Murray’s breakout role came in 1956 with “Bus Stop,” where he captivated audiences and critics alike as the naive cowboy smitten with Monroe’s character. His performance garnered him an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor, the New York Times noted. Despite this early acclaim, it would be his only nod from the Academy, though his career continued with performances in films such as “A Hatful of Rain,” and “Shake Hands With the Devil.”

Beyond acting, Murray also wrote, directed, and produced for television and film. His role in “The Hoodlum Priest” not only showcased his acting prowess but also his skill behind the camera as he co-wrote the screenplay.