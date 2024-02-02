Beloved NFL Star Jason Kelce Wants To Revive Classic Backyard Sports Gaming Franchise

Recently retired All-Pro Eagles center Jason Kelce has a fantastic idea: bring back Backyard Sports.

Not the literal idea of playing sports in your backyard, though with the incipient rise of child and teen social media use I’m sure good ol’ fashion stickball could use a revival too. But no, we’re talking Pablo Sanchez. We’re talking Keisha Phillips. Pete. Freaking. Wheeler.

For the uninitiated, Backyard Sports is an iconic 90’s computer gaming franchise that paired real stars of their respective sports with fictional children. Think Joe Montana passing to Pablo Sanchez. Keisha Phillips lobbing pitches to Ken Griffey Jr. Now the news comes out that Kelce wants to buy and revive the once-glorious franchise.

NEWS: #Eagles legend Jason Kelce said that he is looking into buying the rights to Backyard Sports and revive the video game. 👀 LEGENDARY. pic.twitter.com/ls8Ke8YXSh — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) February 2, 2024



"I don't even know if I want to mention this, 'cause I've secret — I've secretly been looking into seeing if anybody holds the rights to Backyard Football or — and Backyard Baseball, because I want to buy it and — and get this thing going again," Kelce said in a Wednesday episode of his podcast New Heights.

“That was the best game ever,” he continued. “It was so electric. Can you imagine playing backyard football right now on your phone? Because you could do that whole thing on your phone, it wasn’t that complicated.”

“A thousand percent,” his brother/co-host Travis agreed. “It was not complicated,” the All-Pro tight end concurred.

You know what, Jason? I can imagine playing it on my phone. As a matter of fact, I can’t stop thinking about it. Forget Wordle, I’m talking pocket Backyard Football. It almost brings tears to my eyes.

Day 6 Sports Group, who currently own the trademarks for the franchise, last released a mobile iteration of Backyard Baseball and Basketball in 2015, though the games failed to take off.