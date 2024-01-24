‘I Was Blackout Drunk’: Beer-Chugging NFL Legend Jason Kelce Explains How His Wife Felt With Taylor Swift There

Jason Kelce is on his way to being a bonafide American icon.

The recently retired All-Pro Eagles center stole the show during Sunday’s divisional round matchup between the Buffalo Bills and his little bro Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs.

Jason spent the game shirtless, in 20 degree weather, chugging beers and high-fiving Bills fans throughout the game.

Put it in the louvre pic.twitter.com/9fEunpHVoi — New Heights (@newheightshow) January 22, 2024

On his podcast New Heights, Jason revealed to his brother that his wife, Kylie Kelce, told him not to strip shirtless in the bitter cold but that he did it anyway.

“I’m not gonna lie, I gave Kylie a heads up. The moment we got in that suite, I said, ‘I’m taking my shirt off, and I’m jumping out of that suite,’ and she said, ‘Jason, don’t you dare.’ I was like, ‘Hey, just letting you know it’s happening. I’m not asking for permission. I’m doing this,'” he revealed on the New Heights podcast.

Jason Kelce only knows one way to make an impression NEW EPISODE PREMIERES NOW: https://t.co/ncj8hIYVbS pic.twitter.com/sbNF8O1wBr — New Heights (@newheightshow) January 24, 2024



Friggin LEGEND.

His wife was concerned the former Super Bowl champ would embarrass her in front of Travis' girlfriend Taylor Swift, who joined the couple and the rest of the Kelce family in the suite.

“She was already telling me to be on my best behavior ’cause we were meeting Taylor. I was like, ‘Kylie when I met you, the first day I met you I was blacked out drunk and fell asleep at the bar.’ This is part of the charm. This is part of the Jason Kelce charm,” Jason joked, cracking up his brother.

Jason Kelce Gets Amped Up For His Little Bro

Every time I hear Jason speak I gain more respect for him. A master of his craft, a loving father, an excellent beer chugger and now this. The refusal to shift his vibe just because he’s meeting the world’s most famous pop star. Many would shell up, becoming meek in the face of the phenomenon that is Taylor Swift. But not Jason. Nope. Jason lived his truth and that truth was pounding beers in the cold with Bills Mafia. No shirt, no problem.

And, to her credit, his antics didn’t bother Taylor Swift, according to her beau Travis. “Tay said she absolutely loved you,” he revealed on the podcast.