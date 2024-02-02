Popular HBO Series ‘The White Lotus’ Drops Miloš Biković After Ukrainian Govt Complained About His Political Views

HBO has officially announced that they’re dropping Serbian actor Miloš Biković from the cast of “The White Lotus” Season 3, Variety reported.

The decision came following a public outcry initiated by Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The ministry accused Biković of supporting Russia amidst its ongoing conflict with Ukraine, sparking a controversy that led to HBO’s decision. “We have decided to part ways with Miloš Biković and the role will be recast,” HBO said in a statement, per Variety.

Miloš Biković speaks out about being cut from “The White Lotus” Season 3 after Ukraine called him out for ties to Putin. “Today, a targeted campaign has been unleashed against me, seemingly as an external maneuver to influence decisions that can create a disturbing precedent… pic.twitter.com/sIK4Uyy4Fk — Variety (@Variety) February 3, 2024

In response to his dismissal from “The White Lotus,” Biković issued a statement expressing his concern over the situation’s impact on artistic freedom.

“Today, a targeted campaign has been unleashed against me, seemingly as an external maneuver to influence decisions that can create a disturbing precedent shadowing the essence of artistic freedom,” the actor said in a statement, per Variety. “The result of such a narrative is the triumph of absurdity and the defeat of art.” (RELATED: Two Of The Hottest New Actresses From Hit HBO Show ‘White Lotus’ Get New Gig With Kim Kardashian’s Company)

The dispute came to light Jan. 24 when Ukraine’s foreign affairs office posted a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter). They highlighted Biković’s support for Russia since the onset of the conflict and questioned HBO’s association with him. The post included a video of Biković receiving a medal from Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2018, labeling the actor as a spokesperson for the Kremlin.