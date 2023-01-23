Two Of The Hottest New Actresses From Hit HBO Show ‘White Lotus’ Get New Gig With Kim Kardashian’s Company

Reality TV star and business mogul Kim Kardashian signed Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Granno from “The White Lotus” to her SKIMS company for a very special campaign.

Kim Kardashian channeled her love for “The White Lotus” into a clever business venture by signing on some of the hottest stars on television right now. Tabasco and Granno have catapulted to fame with the wildly successful show and will now be front and center in one of the most prominent beauty campaigns of the season. Kardashian pulled all the stops by adding them to her Valentine’s Day advertising, and fans are already going wild over the collaboration.

Tabasco and Granno, who play Lucia and Mia respectively, will be the stars of the advertisement, and will be adorned in the SKIMS limited-edition Valentine’s Day Shop collection, as part of Kardashian’s new campaign. The themed collection will drop Jan. 26 and is already generating a lot of buzz online.

The ladies from “The White Lotus” teased the new line with some photos that can already be previewed on the site. The playful, flirty pink outfits include heart designs and lacy, feminine accents, all while acting to contour their figures. The ladies posed with their arms around one another in the feminine sets, and were seen giggling and whispering secrets to one another in a short video clip that was posted to social media.

“Everybody’s wearing Skims,” the brand said.

“It’s back and sexier than ever, starring breakout stars and real-life best friends @SimonaTabasco and @BeaGranno together for SKIMS,” Kardashian wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Cries While Explaining How She Protects Her Kids From Kanye West’s Public Image)

“I had so much fun shooting the Skims’ Valentine’s campaign!” Granno said in a press release, according to Variety. “Having the opportunity to work alongside my friend Simona and to experience our first global fashion campaign together is something very special.”

Tabasco was equally enthusiastic about the opportunity.

“I love everything Skims stands for!” Tabasco said. “To be featured in a global fashion campaign with Beatrice that celebrates friendship, women, and feeling empowered and sexy in your own body is so rewarding,” she added, according to Variety.