‘The View’ Producers Forced To Censor Ana Navarro’s Expletive As She Talks About Biden

“The View” producers had to remove the volume to censor co-host Ana Navarro’s expletive during Friday’s panel.

The co-hosts defended President Joe Biden’s frequent cursing in public, arguing swearing is a sign of intelligence and shows his enthusiasm. Navarro followed suit with the president by using a swear word to describe the said economic success of Biden.

“We got 353,000 jobs added to the economy in January, nearly twice as many as was the median forecast. The unemployment is 3.7 [percent] and wages are up sharply at 4.5 [percent]. So you know what? It’s a big effing deal!” Navarro shouted during a loss of audio.

“Can we say that?” co-host Sunny Hostin asked.

Hostin cited a study indicating that swearing is a sign of intelligence, honesty and verbal superiority. Well-educated people are reportedly more likely to swear, suggesting it is a sign of social intelligence, according to the Orlando Medical News. (RELATED: Ana Navarro Gets So Unhinged That Producers Have To Cut Her Audio)

Biden has reportedly referred to former President Donald Trump as a “sick fuck” and a “fucking asshole” in private settings in reference to reports that he allegedly cheered on the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, Politico reported Thursday.

Hot mics have caught Biden swearing in public on several occasions. In one instance, he called Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy a “stupid son of a bitch” after Doocy asked about inflation having a possible consequence in the 2024 election during a Jan. 24, 2022, press conference.

Footage caught Biden whispering to former President Barack Obama that signing healthcare reform legislation is a “big fucking deal” during a March 23, 2010, event.

More recently, he almost called Trump a “sick fuck” during a Jan. 5 event where he accused Trump of laughing about former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, being attacked with a hammer.