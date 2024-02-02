Two Of America’s Top Comedians Seem Set On One Presidential Candidate For 2024

Comedian Tim Dillon joined Theo Von’s groundbreaking podcast “This Past Weekend” for arguably the funniest back-and-forth endorsement of a 2024 presidential candidate I’ve heard (to-date).

“I love [Kennedy and Cheryl Hines] … It’s a fun sitcom where she’s like a fun, bubbly, sunny person, and then the CIA killed his whole family,” Dillon told listeners of “This Past Weekend,” to which I spat out my morning coffee. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appeared on Dillon’s podcast in 2023 with his wife, actress Cheryl Hines. It’s an absolute must-watch episode, if only to learn about RFK Jr’s knowledge of how three big corporations are destroying the housing market (and possibly the world). And clearly the conversation was enough to make Dillon a big fan.

The same thing appears to have happened to Von, who also interviewed RFK Jr. in 2023. The duo simply couldn’t stop singing the praises of the couple, particularly in relation to RFK Jr.’s hellish upbringing and completely warranted skepticism of America’s major federal agencies.

🔥Comedians Theo Von and Tim Dillon agree RFK Jr. is the best choice in the 2024 election: “He’s not beholden to anybody.” Tim: “I love [Kennedy and Cheryl Hines]… It’s a fun sitcom where she’s like a fun, bubbly, sunny person, and then the CIA killed his whole family.” Theo:… pic.twitter.com/puc5iPqtng — Holden Culotta (@Holden_Culotta) January 31, 2024

Von concurred, saying he thinks RFK Jr. “is the best choice” for President in 2024. (RELATED: Actor Woody Harrelson Poses In RFK Jr. Hat, Libs Lose Their Minds)

“Agreed … They’ve taken everything from him. He’s just out there going ‘this is my truth.’ There would be a lot more money in it if he just went along with the rest of the thing,” Dillon analyzed. Dillon probably isn’t wrong. The Democratic National Committee literally changed the rules of voting to try and destroy RFK Jr.’s campaign, the candidate told Forbes.

“He’s not beholden to anybody,” Von replied, which feels like a really big word for him. Then again, I’ve heard rumors about Von being a secret genius and one of the most complex psyops in human history, but that’s a whole other story (and I may have been the one to start those rumors). (RELATED: ‘Do Your F*cking Job’: James Van Der Beek Goes On Absolutely Epic Rant Against DNC)

Whether these lads are psyops or not, their comedy around RFK Jr. and why they both like him as a potential future president is hilarious. I can only imagine things would get even funnier if RFK Jr. is actually elected.

You can watch the full episode here. You’re welcome: