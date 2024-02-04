Editorial

Killer Mike Arrested Right After Winning 3 Grammy Awards

BLOG
Legendary rapper Killer Mike was arrested Sunday night just hours after winning three Grammys. It's not known at this time why he was arrested. [X/Screenshot/Public — @chrissgardner]

[X/Screenshot/Public — @chrissgardner]

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Font Size:

What a night … win three Grammys, then get arrested.

Just hours after racking up three Grammy wins, rapper Killer Mike was placed into police custody, being escorted out of the awards show while in handcuffs.

During Sunday night’s ceremony, the legendary rapper was riding high winning each Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Album. It was an absolutely epic night for the 48-year-old. (RELATED: ‘The Taylor Swift Effect’: Pop Queen Sells Out Super Bowl Commercials Quickly For The NFL)

However, only a few hours later, Killer Mike was placed under arrest while still at the Grammys, with video showing the artist being escorted out of Crypto.com Arena by officers.

Mike was placed under arrest on “a misdemeanor and has nothing to do with anything that happened today here inside the area,” according to Grammys officials, per The Hollywood Reporter’s Chris Gardner.

“It’s a big nothing,” one source says, per Gardner. It’s likely that he will be released.

WATCH:

Watch this entire situation be over weed or something dumb like that.