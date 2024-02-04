Killer Mike Arrested Right After Winning 3 Grammy Awards

What a night … win three Grammys, then get arrested.

Just hours after racking up three Grammy wins, rapper Killer Mike was placed into police custody, being escorted out of the awards show while in handcuffs.

During Sunday night’s ceremony, the legendary rapper was riding high winning each Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Album. It was an absolutely epic night for the 48-year-old. (RELATED: ‘The Taylor Swift Effect’: Pop Queen Sells Out Super Bowl Commercials Quickly For The NFL)

However, only a few hours later, Killer Mike was placed under arrest while still at the Grammys, with video showing the artist being escorted out of Crypto.com Arena by officers.

Mike was placed under arrest on “a misdemeanor and has nothing to do with anything that happened today here inside the area,” according to Grammys officials, per The Hollywood Reporter’s Chris Gardner.

“It’s a big nothing,” one source says, per Gardner. It’s likely that he will be released.

WATCH:

Breaking: Rapper Killer Mike has been taken away in handcuffs in https://t.co/aF2yiyTHol arena after winning 3 #Grammys during telecast (Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Scientists & Engineers,” Best Rap Album for Michael) “Free Mike” someone shouts as he walks past. pic.twitter.com/4epfmzqMt8 — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 5, 2024

An official tells someone on his team that it’s possible he may be released later tonight from the arena. Unclear if he’s being booked here and what he’s charged with. Trying to find out. #Grammys pic.twitter.com/undjtECFu1 — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 5, 2024

Watch this entire situation be over weed or something dumb like that.