Former Trump Administration Official Dies After Being Shot During Carjacking Spree

Mike Gill, an official from former President Donald Trump’s administration, died following a violent carjacking rampage Monday in Washington, D.C., his wife confirmed Saturday to Fox 5 News.

“It is with profound sadness that I wish to inform the community of the passing of my husband, Mike Gill. His sudden departure has left a void in our lives that can never be filled,” Kristina Gill wrote in a statement to Fox 5. “In this time of grief, we are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and the community, and extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has reached out to offer condolences and assistance.”

“Mike was not just a close friend; he was an extended member of our family. Our daughters’ friendship blossomed into a beautiful bond, and it was a testament to Mike’s warmth and kindness that he welcomed us into his life with open arms,” Drew Maloney, President and CEO of the American Investment Council and Gill’s friend of 15 years, told the outlet. “Through countless holidays, celebrations, and shared moments, our families became intertwined, and I am so grateful for our enduring friendship.”

Gill was the chief of staff of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission during the Trump administraton. Before his death, Gill was the senior vice president of Capital Markets at the Housing Policy Council, Fox 5 noted.

Gill was sitting in his parked car Monday afternoon when the suspected gunman, later identified as Artell Cunningham, 28, allegedly got in the car and shot him, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). Cunningham then reportedly fled the scene on foot. Gill was receiving treatment for his life-threatening injuries at the time of the police report, according to the outlet.

Roughly two hours later, the suspect allegedly attempted to carjack another individual but was unsuccessful, according to police. The victim was reportedly able to escape the scene and notify police. Shortly after that incident, Cunningham allegedly approached a man and woman and demanded their keys. He then allegedly shot the man, Alberto Vasquez, Jr., 45, who was later transported to a local hospital where he died, according to the outlet. The suspect allegedly stole the victim’s car and drove off, according to the police report.

MPD Investigating Man’s Overnight Crime Spree, Leaving 1 Dead and 1 with Critical Injuries Read more: https://t.co/kED6OfCpUG pic.twitter.com/FpzY9Wunx7 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 31, 2024

Cunningham allegedly committed two more carjackings that night, according to the police report. While driving one of the stolen vehicles early Tuesday morning, he allegedly began shooting at a police cruiser on the highway. The officer was not injured during the incident, the MPD noted. (RELATED: Carjacking Spree Begins With Murdered Mother, Leaves Civilian Dead And Ends With Cops Spraying Bullets Into Stolen Van).

Early Tuesday morning, Cunningham was fatally shot by New Carrollton police officers following the incident, according to the MPD. The officer-involved shooting followed after Cunningham allegedly moved toward officers while armed, Fox 5 reported.