No Charges For Texas Man Who Shot Ex-Con Robbing Restaurant With Plastic Gun, Prosecutors Say: REPORT

A Texas man who shot an ex-convict who was allegedly robbing a restaurant with a plastic gun will not face charges, prosectors said, Houston Chronicle reported.

A grand jury decided against indicting the armed customer who shot Eric Eugene Washington, prosecutors said, according to Houston Chronicle. The alleged robber appeared to be armed and was shot several times after he walked around the restaurant allegedly threatening diners with what was discovered to be a plastic gun on Jan. 5, 2023, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office in Texas said in a statement, the outlet reported.

Surveillance video from Law&Crime appeared to show Washington allegedly demanding money from customers just before 11:30 p.m., a video from Law&Crime shows. As the alleged robber attempted to exit the building, one of the customers got up from the table and appeared to fire several shots at the robber, causing him to collapse on the floor near the restaurant’s front door, the outlet reported.

The armed customer approached the motionless alleged robber and appeared to take his gun, later discovered to be plastic, before appearing to fire again at close range, surveillance video showed. The unidentified shooter then returned money stolen from other customers by the robber, according to police, Houston Chronicle reported.

Officers turned the matter over to prosecutors, refraining from giving any opinion regarding whether the incident was justifiable self-defense after the incident took place, Law & Crime reported.

“Today (Jan. 9), the male, 46, was questioned by Houston police homicide detectives,” police reportedly said at the time of the incident. “After consulting with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, it was determined the shooting will be referred to a grand jury. Since the male is not arrested or charged, his identity is not being released.” (RELATED: Video Shows Group Of Parents Beat Up Naked Man In Seattle Store)

Washington was a previous offender, having spent seven years in prison for an aggravated robbery that resulted in a cellphone store owner’s death in 2015, Houston KRIV reported. He was reportedly facing charges of assault against his common-law wife in Dec. 2022 and released on bond at the time of the alleged shooting in the restaurant.