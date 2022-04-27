Netflix Releases ‘Ozark’ Clip Featuring Ruth And Killer Mike

Netflix has dropped another look at the final episodes of “Ozark.”

The second half of season four will drop this Friday on the streaming giant, and millions of fans around the globe are fired up to see how the epic series with Jason Bateman will end. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Well, Netflix released a special clip from the upcoming episodes Wednesday, and it features Ruth running into Killer Mike. Give it a watch below, and decide for yourself if there are any clues you can take away!

As Netflix pointed out in the description of the clip on YouTube, the song they’re discussing is clearly meant to draw parallels to Ruth’s own situation.

Remember, part one of season four ended with Wyatt and Darlene being murdered and Ruth on the hunt for revenge. She could have had it all, but it’s now collapsing around her.

There are a lot of deep questions that will be debated for a long time after “Ozark” finishes, and Ruth’s journey and story arc will certainly be at the top of the list for many people.

More than anything, I’m super excited for Friday. I can’t even begin to tell you all how pumped I am to see how the story of Marty Byrde, his family, Ruth and the drug cartels ends.

Ever since “Ozark” premiered on Netflix, it’s been a monster hit and it’s now time for the journey to end.

Make sure to catch the end of “Ozark” Friday on Netflix, and check back for my full review once I finish cruising through it!