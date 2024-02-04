Trevor Noah Drops An Epstein Punchline At Grammy Awards

Trevor Noah couldn’t resist taking a jab at Hollywood’s biggest smear campaign as he brought up the Epstein list at the Grammy Awards, Sunday night.

The comedian and former host of “The Daily Show” casually dropped an Epstein punchline that made the crowd laugh uncomfortably over the reference. Noah returned after a short commercial break to say, “welcome back, at The Grammys, with all the stars that weren’t on Epstein’s list.”

Grammy host Trevor Noah says all of the celebrities in the room aren’t on Epstein’s list. 👀#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/ImNtx5oe9m — ᴛʜᴇ 𝐑𝐎𝐁𝐈𝐍𝐄𝐓𝐓𝐄 ʀᴇᴘᴏʀᴛ ™ (@ClownsOfCSPAN) February 5, 2024

The crowd immediately responded as they sat stunned by the fact that he slipped in the reference with such ease. Some celebrities laughed, while others gasped and looked completely stunned.

The internet exploded with comments as fans reacted to Epstein’s name-drop.

Some fans were livid that he’d speak of the disgraced sex offender.

“Epstein jokes??? GET OFF THE STAGE TREVOR NOAH #GRAMMYs,” one fan wrote.

Others posted memes about the moment.

Trevor Noah with the Epstein list punchline 💀 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/fjJfqDOOI8 — Matthew Soprano (@MatthewASoprano) February 5, 2024

A great number of fans found it hysterically entertaining that Noah could find a way to add humor to an otherwise very serious, sensitive topic.

“Not Trevor Noah saying with “the stars not on the Epstein list” KAKFJSNEJFJSJSJDDJSJSJ HIRE👏COMEDIANS👏FOR👏HOST 👏PERIODDDDDT #GRAMMYs #trevornoah” one social media wrote, in support of his jab at Hollywood.

Not Trevor Noah saying with “the stars not on the Epstein list” KAKFJSNEJFJSJSJDDJSJSJ HIRE👏COMEDIANS👏FOR👏HOST 👏PERIODDDDDT #GRAMMYs #trevornoah pic.twitter.com/SqKpJvFrA0 — 🍵🍵 (@hereforteaaaaaa) February 5, 2024

There were several fans that were quick to point out that Oprah’s relationship with Epstein hasn’t been completely cleared up in the eyes of the public, and she happened to be in attendance at the Grammys, Sunday. (RELATED: Jay-Z Ruthlessly Slams Grammys While Holding His Award)

Oprah in the crowd hearing trevor noah mention the Epstein list #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/RnsP7RvciY — J*Y CHRIST ✟ (@strwalkin) February 5, 2024

“Missed opportunity. The Broadcast Director should’ve cut to Oprah after Trevor Noah made that Epstein joke lol #GRAMMYs” one person wrote to X, formerly known as Twitter.