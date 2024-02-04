‘I Just Won My First Grammy!’: Miley Cyrus Celebrates Her Win While Performing

Miley Cyrus celebrated her own Grammy win while performing “Flowers” on the live stage at the Crypto Arena, Sunday.

Moments before her performance, Cyrus was called to the stage by none other than Mariah Carey, to accept her award in the Best Pop Solo Performance category. She didn’t have much time to soak in the moment before she performed that very song for the crowd, so she crafted a little celebration for herself in the middle of her set. The famous singer switched up her lyrics and shouted, “I just won my first Grammy!” and threw her hands in the air.

🚨| Taylor Swift cheering for Miley Cyrus celebrating her first GRAMMY during her performance of “Flowers” at the 2024 #GRAMMYs! pic.twitter.com/u9Wv7Rpu4p — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) February 5, 2024

The audience had taken to their feet the moment Cyrus hit the stage. The standing ovation that lasted for the entire duration of her song, turned into rumbling cheers as she adorably altered her lyrics with pride over her win.

Cyrus wasn’t the only one that was smitten by her win. Taylor Swift, who she had beaten in that category, also couldn’t help but smile and show her support. Swift raised her glass in the air and danced excitedly as she showed her support for Cyrus.