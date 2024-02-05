The Biggest Grammy Blunder Of The Night Revealed

The 66th annual Grammy Awards were distributed Sunday night in Los Angeles, but they didn’t go off without a hitch.

In spite of being arguably one of the best award shows of the season, the powers-that-be seemingly made the night’s biggest blunder when they announced Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice as the winners in the Best Rap Song category, before immediately tearing down the social media post and replacing it with another winner. The award did not go to the “Barbie World” stars after all. The trophy went to the true winner, Killer Mike, for his track “Scientists & Engineers.”

The #Scammys thought they were embarrassing Nicki Minaj. Yet all they did was exposed themselves to the world for their fraudulent behavior. Tried to sabotage this woman again but was sloppy this time. pic.twitter.com/eMBrPhFUPk — Kayla Honey | UGC Creator | Model| (@iamkaylahoney) February 4, 2024

The Recording Academy has not come forward to accept responsibility for the error, but fans have surely noticed, and they’ve taken to social media to express their outrage.

Angered fans have gotten #Scammys trending on Twitter as they slam the awards show for mistakenly flashing the names of the incorrect winner.

We all know nicki & Ice was supposed to win the grammy for Barbie World, they changed it last minute coz Nicki will not come, they don’t want the dis. For the haters sayin the card was already printed out for the anncement, btch they can print 2-3 results depends on them #SCAMMYS pic.twitter.com/TpjQcmQgwz — Ariyah 💋 (@AriyahMond) February 5, 2024

The mishap unfolded before the main ceremony began as part of the group of awards that were distributed in the pre-show portion of the evening. The blunder was reportedly blasted on Twitter shortly before 5pm, and was quickly retracted and scrubbed off social media entirely.

the fact that this only happens to nicki but y’all still want me to believe they not playing in mother’s face??? pic.twitter.com/QM54xpdksM — nathyyy ✰ (@nathyyyminaj) February 4, 2024

In spite of the fact that the error was quickly fixed, multiple Twitter users captured screenshots of the post and have continued to blast the blunder on social media, as they continue to drag the incident. (RELATED: Jay-Z Ruthlessly Slams Grammys While Holding His Award)

Oh Scammys can y’all PLEASE just be serious for 2 minutes… pic.twitter.com/2oOEENZQk4 — dani ♡ (@INLUVWTHMINAJ) February 5, 2024

“Attention” by Doja Cat, “Just Wanna Rock” by Lil Uzi Vert and “Rich Flex” by Drake & 21 Savage were also nominated in the Best Rap category, according to the Recording Academy Grammy Awards website.

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice have both been silent on the matter and have not issued a public comment.