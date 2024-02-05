Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk Challenges Fan To 1-On-1 For $12,500 After Getting Hammered With Criticism: REPORT

Mykhailo Mudryk is such a sensitive boy for this…

When it comes to being a professional athlete, there’s a ton of nonsense that they have to filter through on social media, and though most ignore it, Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk decided to shoot off at a fan after getting an angry DM (direct message).

After putting himself on the map playing in native Ukraine for Shakhtar Donetsk, Mudryk shipped over to London, England to play for Chelsea on a €70 million transfer fee — signing an eight-year/£44,200,000 (around $55 million) contract in 2023 at 22 years old.

With this being the case, there were obviously a lot of high expectations around the Mudryk x Chelsea connection, but things haven’t gone as planned. (RELATED: MetLife Stadium To Host 2026 FIFA World Cup Final)

In his first campaign for Chelsea, Mudryk made 15 appearances, but didn’t net a single goal. This season, over 19 matches, he’s managed to score just three goals, leaving the Chelsea faithful disappointed as the squad currently sits with a losing 9-4-10 record and are placed a lowly 11th in the English Premier League.

Well, it appears that one of those Blues fans (whom I adore as a Chelsea fan myself) took to Instagram to blast Mudryk with criticism through a DM, and how does Mudryk respond?

By challenging the fan to a 1-on-1 soccer match for £10,000, which is around $12,500.

Hilarious.

🚨🚨| Mudryk challenged a Chelsea fan to a £10k 1v1 after the fan expressed dissatisfaction with his performances. pic.twitter.com/ok3LovMQvj — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) February 4, 2024

As a Chelsea fan, I don’t know if I can tolerate lackluster results with a side of sensitivity … might be time to go, kid.