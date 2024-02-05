NFL Legend Richard Caster Dead At 75

Richard Caster, a former tight end and wide receiver for the New York Jets who was chosen for the Pro Bowl three times during his 13 years in the NFL, has passed away. He was 75 years old.

Caster’s death was confirmed by family representative Kenny Zore, saying that he died Friday morning in his sleep after suffering from a long illness. He passed in Long Island, New York, according to The Associated Press.

In his NFL career, Caster tallied 5,515 yards and 45 touchdowns off 322 catches. Caster was selected in the second round of the 1970 draft by the Jets. He came out of Jackson State University.

One of Joe Namath’s favorite targets, Carson was in New York for his first eight seasons. Carter, listed at 6-foot-5 and 228 pounds, came into the league with a 40-yard dash time of 4.5. Originally, he was a wide receiver, eventually transitioning over to tight end after a switch-up from coach Weeb Ewbank because of his speed/size combination.

All three of Caster’s Pro Bowl selections were in New York, being selected in the 1972, 1974 and 1975 campaigns. Recording a total of 4,434 receiving yards with the Jets, the figure ranks 10th all-time in franchise history.

Later, he went on to play three seasons with the Houston Oilers, getting the 1981 campaign split up between the New Orleans Saints and Washington Redskins. With the 1982 Redskins, who won the Super Bowl that season, he played in one game. (RELATED: Legendary MLB Manager Jimy Williams Dies At 80)

Caster is survived by his wife, three sons, two daughters and five grandchildren. His son, Max, is a professional wrestler in All Elite Wrestling.