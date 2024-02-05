‘The View’ Co-Host Sara Haines Presses Joy Reid On Her Hot Mic Moment Blaming Biden For War

“The View” co-host Sara Haines pressed MSNBC anchor Joy Reid on her recent hot mic moment in which she blamed President Joe Biden for “starting another fucking war.”

The hot mic caught Reid accusing Biden of “starting another fucking war” as she aired two clips of the president calling to shut the border down during a Jan. 29 segment of “The Reid Out.” Haines directly asked the MSNBC host about her alleged criticism of Biden during her appearance on “The View” Monday to promote her new book, “Medgar and Myrlie.”

“Joy, I want to ask you as people who wear microphones everyday, we can relate to this. But, last week you had a hot mic moment that got some attention,” Haines began. “Let’s just say you used some colorful language—who doesn’t?”

“Not me, I’m a Christian,” Reid said.

“But it seems like you were criticizing President Biden for starting another war,” Haines continued. “I don’t think you’re alone in concerns of that, but is that true? Like, what was behind this?” (RELATED: Hot Mic Catches Joy Reid Slamming Biden Live On Air For ‘Starting Another F***ing War’)

“Well, I’m gonna hit that with a cute no comment,” Reid answered. “But no, what I’m gonna say is I am a person that, I am a study war no more kind of Christian. I’m a red letter Christian. I don’t believe in war, whether it is the governor of Texas literally trying to start another civil war over an issue that his party could solve tomorrow. There’s literally a bill that just could pass, right? And do the border security issue. Or whether it’s in the Middle East. I was deeply against the Iraq War. I’m an anti-war person, and so, you know, I don’t wanna say there’s any side of this specifically to blame here.”

“But I think the idea, I think for most Americans, we’re war weary. We’re weary of conflict and we would like to see the country progress economically, socially and how to bring this country back from the brink of racial hatred. Let’s not do war at all,” Reid continued.

Watch Joy Reid accuse Biden of “starting another fucking war” live on air:

Reid referenced Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s actions to tackle the migrant crisis amid the continual record-high surge of illegal migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. Border patrol officials apprehended a record-high of 302,034 illegal migrants at the border in the month of December alone, and apprehensions exceeded 2 million in the 2022 and 2023 fiscal years, according to Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Abbott has bused thousands of migrants to liberal cities labeling themselves as “sanctuary cities” since 2022 as the surge of border crossings worsened. The White House has referred to his busing program as a “political stunt” and further accused Republicans of not wanting to solve the border crisis.

The Senate released a long-awaited bill intending to appropriate funds to increase immigration judges and law enforcement at the border. Some Republicans have sounded the alarm about the legislation’s intent to grant “emergency authority” to Department of Homeland (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to “summarily remove” migrants if the number of encounters averages to more than 8,500 in any one day.