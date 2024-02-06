‘I Was Being Hunted Down’: Gina Carano Announces Lawsuit Against Disney

Famous actress Gina Carano is suing Disney after the entertainment giant fired her in Feb. 2021 for sharing her personal views online, she announced Tuesday.

Carano took to Twitter to announce her litigation, which she said is being backed by Elon Musk and lawyers from Twitter.

“The truth is I was being hunted down from everything I posted to every post I liked because I was not in line with the acceptable narrative of the time,” she wrote in her statement. “My words were consistently twisted to demonize & dehumanize me as an alt right wing extremist”

Today is an important day for me–I am filing a lawsuit against @lucasfilm & @Disney After my 20 years of building a career from scratch, and during the regime of former Disney CEO Bob Chapek, Lucasfilm made this statement on Twitter, terminating me from The Mandalorian: “Gina… — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) February 6, 2024

Carano quoted a statement from spokesperson at Lucasfilm, who said at the time of her firing that she had been cut from the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian” on the grounds that “her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural & religious identities are abhorrent & unacceptable.”

The famous actress pushed back against the allegations in Tuesday’s Twitter post, saying that “nothing could be further from the truth.”

“It was a bullying smear campaign aimed at silencing, destroying & making an example out of me,” Carano claimed, urging fans to do their own research into the matter.

“The thing is I never even used aggressive language. I shared thought provoking quotes, pictures, memes & occasionally I used my own words, not with aggression but with respect & the occasional comedy to keep the mood light in dark times,” she said. “Look with your own eyes at what I posted and ask yourself, for example, where did I compare Republicans to the Jewish people in the holocaust? I didn’t.”

“Ask yourself why they were calling me a racist, was there any merit behind that or history of it whatsoever? No,” she added.

Carano went on to list a number of reasons she felt she should not have been fired.

“Hollywood says they support female representation & equal rights. Why then were my male co-stars permitted to speak without harassment & re-education courses or termination, but I was not afforded the same right to exercise my freedom of speech,” she wrote in her statement. “Artists do not sign away our rights as American citizens when we enter into employment.”

Carano was fired after posting that the Holocaust was only possible because “the government first made [the Jews’] own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews,” and applying that observation to contemporary political polarization. Her “Mandalorian” co-star Pedro Pascal also made comparisons to the Third Reich — posting an image in 2018 equating detention centers for illegal immigrants with Nazi concentration camps — but suffered no consequences.

Carano explained in Tuesday’s post that she reached out on Twitter when Elon Musk offered in August to provide free legal representation to anyone fired for expressing their views on his platform.

“To my surprise, a few months ago I received an email from a lawyer who had been hired by X to look into my story & many others,” she wrote, adding that “my now lawyers & X believe whole-heartedly in my case & are moving forward.”

She expressed her desire to return to the career she worked so hard to cultivate for two decades. (RELATED: Company Drops Actress Melissa Barrera From ‘Scream VII’ Over Anti-Israel Posts)

“It has been difficult to move forward with the lies & labels stuck on me, backed & encouraged by the most powerful entertainment company in the world,” she said.

Since her firing, Carano has starred in the Daily Wire western “Terror on the Prairie” and appeared in “My Son Hunter,” a Hunter Biden biopic distributed by Breitbart News.