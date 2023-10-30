Gina Carano Slams Former Boss In Scathing Rant, Says Disney Tried To Censor Who She Followed On Social Media

Actress Gina Carano slammed her former boss and accused Disney of attempting to censor who she followed on social media.

Disney fired Carano, a known conservative, from the Star Wars series, “The Mandalorian,” after implying that being a Republican today is like being a Jewish person during the Holocaust in a tweet. In response to her former employment at Disney, Carano criticized her former employer after a new episode of “South Park” mocked her former boss, Kathleen Kennedy.

“This is the part where KK [Kennedy] demands any YouTubers get censored off of YouTube for sharing and laughing at this hilarious episode, she’ll have YouTube disable the thumbs down option because of the ration she’ll receive, then she’ll have her publicist ghouls make sure Variety and Hollywood Reporter run hit pieces about the South Park creators and their families smearing their names through every useful idiot she has under her thumb who would sell their soul to work for Lucas film,” Carano wrote in a Friday tweet.

“She’ll activate her online mob to repeat that the South Park creators are racist, bigot, transphobes, and demand the South Park creators publicly apologize by only using words she approves of and finally she’ll demand they subject themselves to a re-education course of 45 people in the lbgtq community zoom call to sit there and listen of how badly they got their feelings hurt all over a little boop of a South Park episode,” she continued.

This is the part where KK demands any YouTubers get censored off of YouTube for sharing and laughing at this hilarious episode, she’ll have YouTube disable the thumbs down option because of the ratio she’ll receive, then she’ll have her publicist ghouls make sure Variety and… https://t.co/CMgASHQBgz — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) October 28, 2023

After receiving criticism for her tweet, Carano said Disney forced her to unfollow certain social media accounts because the said people criticized Kennedy.

“[O]r some added context, not just for you but for the people reading, one of the things your overlords asked me to do was to unfollow certain accounts because they “said bad thing about Kathleen Kennedy,” Carano said late Sunday. “That was a huge red flag for me. If I were the head of one of the most powerful entertainment companies in the world, I would know that haters come with the territory & that maybe the “haters” are expressing their thoughts because they actually care and caring is a good thing because as long as they care well hey, we still have something to work with.”

“Maybe we can win their hearts back eventually & maybe they do have some good things to add to the conversation (which they do & did). And at the very least they are still buying the product,” she continued. (RELATED: Gina Carano Allegedly Shadow Banned On Twitter)

Do you always call a woman crazy just because she has more first hand experience than you & says something you don’t like or understand?

Bit misogynistic don’t ya think. Tsk tsk. Curious if your overlords pay you or do y’all just go ahead & shove your whole head straight up… https://t.co/E6eBNMqjpo — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) October 29, 2023

She said Disney “dehumanized” its conservative employees under Kennedy’s leadership, and accused the men criticizing her of “virtue signaling” and trying to silence her for being a conservative woman.

“Side note, don’t say “The force is female” & then allow only the men to express their political views online. In fact just drop the ridiculous phrase completely. One of the problems your overlords are having now is that they’ve made a lot of people completely stop caring about one of the most beloved franchises in history, all by bullying, pushing aggressive agendas & trying to silence the people criticizing them,” she further said.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek previously said in 2021 that he does not see the entertainment giant as either left-leaning or right-leaning in response to accusations that Carano’s firing was related to her conservative views.