Colts Owner Jim Irsay Speaks Out For First Time Since Suspected Overdose

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has released his first statement to the public since reports emerged in January that he suffered an overdose in December.

“On the mend. Grateful for all the messages of love and support,” Irsay tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

It’s the first time the public has heard from him since TMZ reported in January that Indiana’s Carmel Police Department found Irsay unconscious and cold to the touch during a wellness check in December.

On the mend. Grateful for all the messages of love and support❤️ — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) February 6, 2024

The report also noted that Irsay “was struggling to breathe and had a weak pulse and constricted pupils,” all telltale signs of a potential overdose. A Colts executive, who called 911 upon finding him, told dispatchers Irsay’s skin was blue, according to The Associated Press.

Police administered Narcan, a drug commonly used on overdose patients, to which Irsay responded “slightly,” TMZ reported, citing police documents. (RELATED: Ben McAdoo, Who Single-Handedly Destroyed My New York Giants, Somehow Finds Another Job With The Patriots)

Irsay has a history of drug and alcohol abuse, once telling HBO Sports he had battled addiction for years. He also told sports journalist Andrea Kremer that he had previously overdosed while detoxing in the past.

The Colts and Irsay have not acknowledged the alleged overdose, instead telling the public that Irsay suffered from a “respiratory illness.”

“Mr. Irsay continues to recover from his respiratory illness,” the Colts said, according to AP. “We will have no further comment on his personal health and we continue to ask that Jim and his family’s privacy be respected,” the team said in the statement.