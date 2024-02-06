The Mayor Of Las Vegas Has Zero Interest In The Athletics Moving To Sin City

Could the Athletics end up staying in Oakland?

If it’s up to the mayor of Las Vegas, absolutely.

In the next few years, the A’s are scheduled to relocate to Sin City, with a big thanks being owed to the good people of Nevada and their taxpayer money.

Following decades in California’s Bay Area, the Athletics announced in 2023 that they’re moving to Las Vegas, which drew both positive and negative reactions.

After the original announcement was made, both A’s ownership and business and political leaders in Nevada were ecstatic, knowing that revenue is going to flow in because of opportunities that will be generated from a brand new stadium being built on the Vegas strip. Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo called the move an “incredible opportunity.”

On the flip side, the fanbase in Oakland was absolutely pissed, and even a few players were disgruntled. (RELATED: Bobby Witt Jr. Inks Massive 11-Year, $288.8 Million Contract Extension With Kansas City Royals)

And now we have another person who is joining the anti-Las Vegas A’s crowd: Sin City’s mayor herself.

Speaking with Front Office Sports, Mayor Carolyn Goodman took the opportunity to throw criticism at the Athletics’ plans to move to her city and build a stadium at the Tropicana Hotel site. But it’s not only the stadium, Goodman has zero interest in the A’s being in Vegas, period.

“I personally think they’ve got to figure out a way to stay in Oakland,” said Goodman.

WATCH:

In November, MLB owners unanimously voted to approve the Oakland A’s relocation to Las Vegas. But @mayoroflasvegas says the team’s plans for the Tropicana site don’t make sense. “I personally think they’ve got to figure out a way to stay in Oakland.”https://t.co/PcYCMzVP3p pic.twitter.com/e1NASi5HCJ — Front Office Sports Today (@FOS_Today) February 6, 2024

Ouch … not what you wanna hear if you’re the Athletics.