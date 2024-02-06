Editorial

God’s Favorite Southpaw Hurler Clayton Kershaw Re-Signs With Juggernaut World Series Contender: REPORT

Division Series - Arizona Diamondbacks v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game One

Harry How/Getty Images

Robert McGreevy Contributor
Star left handed pitcher Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly agreed to a deal to bring the legend back to the only MLB team he’s ever played for, according to MLB Network’s Joel Sherman.

The sides reportedly agreed to a deal, pending a Thursday physical, that would bring the 35-year-old legend back to an absolutely stacked Dodgers team.

Kershaw had shoulder surgery in November and is not expected to return to the mound until the second half of the year, according to Sherman.


The signing is ideal for both sides. Kershaw gets to continue to rehab his shoulder with the Dodgers, who he’s been on for over 16 years, without uprooting his life. (RELATED: Buehler? Dodgers Trade Gives Rotation A Hilarious Duo)

The Dodgers, who traded for Rays star pitcher Tyler Glasnow and threw $375 million at Japanese pitching sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto this offseason, hardly need Kershaw for their rotation. But the veteran lefty can serve as depth on a team that’s perhaps exposed itself to more World Series pressure than any team in MLB history.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 27: Yoshinobu Yamamoto leaves the podium following an introductory press conference at Dodger Stadium on December 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

On the road to the World Series, pitching depth is paramount. But so is leadership, and Kershaw provides that in droves.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 07: Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks off the field after being relieved in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game One of the Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Harry How/Getty Images

Besides having one of the most polished and complete resumes in the game (10-time All-Star, three-time Cy Young, MVP, Triple Crown winner, etc.) he’s an outspoken leader in the clubhouse and an ardent defender of his Christian faith.

When the Dodgers invited the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, an organization that mocks Christianity, to their ballpark, Kershaw took the unpopular stance of speaking out against the decision. (RELATED: MLB Pitcher Slams LA Dodgers For Honoring ‘Anti-Catholic’ LGBT Group: ‘Mockery Of My Religion’)

In response to the group’s invitation, Kershaw expedited a planned Christian Faith Day for July in Dodgers Stadium.

‘Yes, it was in response to the highlighting of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence,” Kershaw said in May.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 16: Protesters hold signs at a Catholics for Catholics event in response to the Dodgers' Pride Night event including the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence prior to the game between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on June 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

“For us, we felt like the best thing to do in response was, instead of maybe making a statement condemning or anything like that, would be just to instead try to show what we do support, as opposed to maybe what we don’t,” Kershaw claimed. “And that was Jesus. So to make Christian Faith Day our response is what we felt like was the best decision.”

I personally don’t think it’s a coincidence that arguably the best pitcher of the 2000s is such a devout Christian. God’s favored son Kershaw has a truly insane resume. In his 16 MLB seasons, he has ONE year with an earned run average over 3.55, and it’s his rookie season. And remove his bumpy 2021 and his 3.03 in 2019 and he’s been under 3.00 every other year of his career.

That’s dominance on a divine level.