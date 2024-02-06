God’s Favorite Southpaw Hurler Clayton Kershaw Re-Signs With Juggernaut World Series Contender: REPORT

Star left handed pitcher Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly agreed to a deal to bring the legend back to the only MLB team he’s ever played for, according to MLB Network’s Joel Sherman.

The sides reportedly agreed to a deal, pending a Thursday physical, that would bring the 35-year-old legend back to an absolutely stacked Dodgers team.

Kershaw had shoulder surgery in November and is not expected to return to the mound until the second half of the year, according to Sherman.

Kershaw had shoulder surgery on 11/3. Not expected to return (at earliest) until 2d half. 1st day Dodgers can put a player on the 60-man IL and not use a 40-man roster spot is Thursday, so could be waiting until then to finalize a deal. https://t.co/S2UoaPbnVI — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) February 6, 2024



The signing is ideal for both sides. Kershaw gets to continue to rehab his shoulder with the Dodgers, who he’s been on for over 16 years, without uprooting his life. (RELATED: Buehler? Dodgers Trade Gives Rotation A Hilarious Duo)

The Dodgers, who traded for Rays star pitcher Tyler Glasnow and threw $375 million at Japanese pitching sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto this offseason, hardly need Kershaw for their rotation. But the veteran lefty can serve as depth on a team that’s perhaps exposed itself to more World Series pressure than any team in MLB history.

On the road to the World Series, pitching depth is paramount. But so is leadership, and Kershaw provides that in droves.

Besides having one of the most polished and complete resumes in the game (10-time All-Star, three-time Cy Young, MVP, Triple Crown winner, etc.) he’s an outspoken leader in the clubhouse and an ardent defender of his Christian faith.

When the Dodgers invited the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, an organization that mocks Christianity, to their ballpark, Kershaw took the unpopular stance of speaking out against the decision. (RELATED: MLB Pitcher Slams LA Dodgers For Honoring ‘Anti-Catholic’ LGBT Group: ‘Mockery Of My Religion’)

In response to the group’s invitation, Kershaw expedited a planned Christian Faith Day for July in Dodgers Stadium.

Excited to announce the relaunch of Christian Faith and Family Day at Dodger Stadium on July 30th. More details to come— but we are grateful for the opportunity to talk about Jesus and determined to make it bigger and better than it was before COVID. Hope to see you on July 30th! pic.twitter.com/yNu7HyEgR9 — Clayton Kershaw (@ClaytonKersh22) May 26, 2023

‘Yes, it was in response to the highlighting of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence,” Kershaw said in May.

“For us, we felt like the best thing to do in response was, instead of maybe making a statement condemning or anything like that, would be just to instead try to show what we do support, as opposed to maybe what we don’t,” Kershaw claimed. “And that was Jesus. So to make Christian Faith Day our response is what we felt like was the best decision.”

I personally don’t think it’s a coincidence that arguably the best pitcher of the 2000s is such a devout Christian. God’s favored son Kershaw has a truly insane resume. In his 16 MLB seasons, he has ONE year with an earned run average over 3.55, and it’s his rookie season. And remove his bumpy 2021 and his 3.03 in 2019 and he’s been under 3.00 every other year of his career.

That’s dominance on a divine level.