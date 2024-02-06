NFL Kicking Off 2024 Season With Friday Night Lights In Brazil

The NFL’s kickoff to their 2024 season is gonna be epic!

To open the new NFL season later this year, we’re going to have four nights of games in five days, with the official kicking off of the season being a Friday Night Lights contest in the South American nation of Brazil, according to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell while speaking Monday night in Las Vegas at the annual pre-Super Bowl address.

The Brazilian game will feature the Philadelphia Eagles and an opponent to be later named, with the game scheduled for Sept. 6. It will be played in Sao Paulo at Corinthians Arena, which has a capacity of 49,205. Having a population of over 12 million, Sao Paulo is a 12-hour flight from Philadelphia. (RELATED: ‘That’s How You Start Black History?’: The New York Times Blasted For Ridiculous Travis Kelce ‘Fade’ Suggestion)

As far as the Friday Night Lights feature, which I find so, so, so, SO cool, it’ll be the first Friday night opening weekend game for the NFL since 1970. Then, the Los Angeles Rams squared off against the St. Louis Cardinals, with the Rams getting the win.

Kickoff time for the game will later be announced. The time in Brazil is two hours ahead of the United States’ eastern time.

I wrote a blog about this back in December about how cool it’s gonna be to see a game in Brazil, but holy hell, the swag just got even more amplified with the fact that this is gonna be a Friday night game.

Friday Night Lights?? In the NFL?!

I am so game for this.