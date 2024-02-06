Reality TV Star Savannah Chrisley Admits To Attempting Suicide By Downing A Bottle Of Pain Pills

Savannah Chrisley admitted during a candid conversation with Doug Bopst’s “Adversity Advantage Podcast” that she attempted to take her own life.

She spoke about how difficult it was for her to grow up in the public eye and explained how public scrutiny affected her mental health. “TV and being in the public eye definitely has a negative impact, and there’s no handbook on how to deal with it,” she told Bopst on the podcast.

Chrisley admitted she swallowed an entire bottle of pills as a teenager, after feeling she had nowhere to turn for help. “I think for me, it was just a moment where I wanted to be heard,” she said.

Chrisley explained the stress she faced and touched on the high emotions that led her to taking far too many pills. After the incident, she fought hard to make sure she didn’t fall into a pattern of addiction.

The 26-year-old opened up about her battle against addiction and the mental anguish she endured when she contemplated her life.

“There are things that led to me reaching an all-time low that I finally got to a point where I was like alright, I can’t do this anymore,” Chrisley said. “That was one time at 15 and then again at 18 and then at 22 I finally started going to therapy.”

Eventually, she realized she couldn’t pull out of the darkness alone.

“It wasn’t until I was 22 years old that I was like alright, I need to go to therapy. I can’t do this by myself,” she said.

Chrisley insisted that in spite of the one incident in which she popped an entire bottle of pills, addiction was never really the issue for her.

“I never struggled with addiction,” she told Bopst.

“At that time I was 15. And you really don’t know at 15 if you’re going to end your life what that looks like. I think for me, it was just a moment where I wanted to be heard and I was so afraid of being honest about the things I was struggling with that I was like alright, I just want to be heard.” (RELATED: Sharon Osbourne Opens Up About Attempting Suicide)

“I think that was the biggest thing for me because I’ve never been one and I think because addiction does run in my family, I’ve always been very conscientious of that and of not going down that avenue,” she said.

“I like to think I have a strong mindset of, ‘I’m not going to do that and I don’t do it.”