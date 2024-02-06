Taylor Swift Threatens Lawsuit Against Student Jack Sweeney For Tracking Her Private Jet: REPORT

Taylor Swift and her attorneys have threatened legal action against Jack Sweeney, a junior at the University of Central Florida, who runs a social media account that tracks her private jet, according to multiple reports.

Sweeney’s social media account logs the takeoffs and landings of Swift’s jet as well as those of other celebrities and high-profile individuals, according to Daily Mail. Swift’s attorneys reportedly issued a cease-and-desist letter accusing Sweeney of “stalking and harassing behavior.” Katie Wright Morrone of the Venerable LLP law firm has put him on notice by writing in the letter that the famous singer would “have no choice but to pursue any and all legal remedies” if 21-year-old Sweeney doesn’t cease his tracking immediately, according to The Washington Post.

Morrone has reportedly authored the cease-and-desist alleging Sweeney has caused Swift and her family “direct and irreparable harm, as well as emotional and physical distress.” The letter has additionally alleged his tracking of her whereabouts has heightened her “constant state of fear for her personal safety,” the outlet reported.

Sweeney uses publicly accessed information to trace Swift’s plane, as well as other planes used by billionaires, politicians and public figures, according to The Washington Post. He records the amount of CO2 they produce, using public data, then shares the information through his own social media channels, Daily Mail reported.

Sweeney defended his position, saying, “I think it’s important to note that nowhere do I intend for harm. I actually think Swift has some good songs,” in a statement issued to Daily Mail.

“I believe in transparency and public information,” he reportedly added.

Sweeney went on to state he believes the cease-and-desist letter was meant to scare him from sharing publicly accessible data, according to the outlet.

Swift’s team reportedly pushed back, writing in the letter that Sweeney had no “legitimate interest in or public need for this information, other than to stalk, harass, and exert dominion and control.”

“While this may be a game to you, or an avenue that you hope will earn you wealth or fame, it is a life-or-death matter for our Client,” Morrone wrote in the letter, according to Daily Mail. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Announces Release Of New Album While On The Grammy Stage)

Swift has been forced to contend with alleged stalkers showing up outside of her numerous homes, with one recent alleged incident unfolding outside of her Manhattan townhome, Page Six reported. Police arrested one of Swift’s alleged stalkers in Jan. after he violated the terms of his bond for allegedly stalking her building just days prior, according to TMZ.