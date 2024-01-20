Police Arrest Alleged Taylor Swift Stalker Who Attempted To Gain Access To Her Residence: REPORT

Officers from the New York Police Department arrested an alleged stalker Saturday after he reportedly attempted to gain entry into Taylor Swift’s apartment in Tribeca.

A spokesperson from the NYPD said officers responded to a call about a “disorderly person” on Franklin Street. “Upon arrival, [police] were informed that the individual attempted to open a door to a building at the location,” the officer said, according to Page Six. The suspect was immediately placed under arrest, as there was an active warrant out against him, according to the outlet. Initial reports indicate Swift was likely inside her residence at the time.

Taylor Swift ‘stalker’ arrested outside her NY apartment and taken away in cuffs https://t.co/xb9rVhB6Qc pic.twitter.com/kwddCBjVFP — Mirror Breaking News (@MirrorBreaking_) January 20, 2024

Police did not immediately confirm the man was attempting to enter Swift’s residence. An eyewitness who claimed to have seen the events unfold provided additional information.

“I first saw him around 1 p.m. — he went up to Taylor’s door,” the witness said, according to Page Six.

“I’m not sure if he knocked or rang the doorbell.”

The witness went on to claim that they had seen the man scouring the area of Swift’s apartment “for a few weeks” prior to this incident, according to the outlet.

The witness claimed they saw several patrol cars at roughly 1:45 p.m. and observed the police speaking with the alleged stalker for “a few minutes before they cuffed him,” according to Page Six.

The situation unfolded peacefully, according to the witness.

“It was all pretty civil. He didn’t resist. There was no yelling or anything,” the witness told Page Six.

The man had shaggy brown hair and was wearing a tan hoodie, khaki pants, a navy blue jacket and tan gloves at the time he was taken into police custody, according to the outlet. (RELATED: REPORT: Judge Grants Billie Eilish Restraining Order To Protect Loved Ones From Alleged Stalker)

The man’s identity has not yet been revealed.

This is a developing story.