Police Arrest Alleged Taylor Swift Stalker Who Attempted To Gain Access To Her Residence: REPORT

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Officers from the New York Police Department arrested an alleged stalker Saturday after he reportedly attempted to gain entry into Taylor Swift’s apartment in Tribeca.

A spokesperson from the NYPD said officers responded to a call about a “disorderly person” on Franklin Street. “Upon arrival, [police] were informed that the individual attempted to open a door to a building at the location,” the officer said, according to Page Six. The suspect was immediately placed under arrest, as there was an active warrant out against him, according to the outlet. Initial reports indicate Swift was likely inside her residence at the time.

Police did not immediately confirm the man was attempting to enter Swift’s residence. An eyewitness who claimed to have seen the events unfold provided additional information.

“I first saw him around 1 p.m. — he went up to Taylor’s door,” the witness said, according to Page Six.

“I’m not sure if he knocked or rang the doorbell.”

The witness went on to claim that they had seen the man scouring the area of Swift’s apartment “for a few weeks” prior to this incident, according to the outlet.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 17: Editorial use only and no commercial use at any time. No use on publication covers is permitted after August 9, 2023. Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Swift City, ERAzona (Glendale, Arizona). The city of Glendale, Arizona was ceremonially renamed to Swift City for March 17-18 in honor of The Eras Tour. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

The witness claimed they saw several patrol cars at roughly 1:45 p.m. and observed the police speaking with the alleged stalker for “a few minutes before they cuffed him,” according to Page Six.

The situation unfolded peacefully, according to the witness.

“It was all pretty civil. He didn’t resist. There was no yelling or anything,” the witness told Page Six.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28: Taylor Swift attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)

The man had shaggy brown hair and was wearing a tan hoodie, khaki pants, a navy blue jacket and tan gloves at the time he was taken into police custody, according to the outlet. (RELATED: REPORT: Judge Grants Billie Eilish Restraining Order To Protect Loved Ones From Alleged Stalker)

The man’s identity has not yet been revealed.

This is a developing story.