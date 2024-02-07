Holy Hell, You Guys Gotta See This Monster Of An Alligator — And Its Name Is ‘Fabio’

This boy is a hoss!

We have over a million alligators down here in Florida — it’s just a part of living in the Sunshine State. But there’s only one Fabio, a gargantuan gator who strolls Polk County’s Circle B Bar Reserve wetlands.

A video, recorded Saturday by Ken Bergquist and then published on social media by WINK News, shows Fabio crossing a trail while people around were photographing him in amazement.

“Fabio the infamous wild alligator was seen strolling through the Circle B Bar Reserve near Lakeland, Florida this past weekend,” wrote WINK meteorologist Nash Rhodes on Facebook.

And though it’s not rare to see Fabio, it is rare to see him completely out of the water and walking in broad daylight.

I’ve been living in Florida for a few years now and I’ve seen my fair share of alligators, but I’ve never seen one like this monster — good googly moogly.

Next month, I’m taking a week-long vacation in Tampa, about an hour’s drive from Lakeland (where Fabio lives), so you know what I’m thinking?

Oh yeah, I’m gonna have to take a trip to those wetlands so I can feast my eyes on Fabio. I can just imagine how glorious it would be to see a big-ass alligator like this. And I’m hoping this comes after me catching a big-ass marlin (I’m going deep-sea fishing). (RELATED: Wild Video Shows Gargantuan Bull Moose Chasing After Skiers)

Alligators, marlins and maybe a couple of sharks … this vacation is gonna be epic.