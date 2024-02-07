Chad Johnson Appears To Be Landing Coaching Job With Las Vegas Raiders

Chad Johnson in Vegas? … I can dig it.

Like most people connected to the NFL, legendary wide receiver Chad Johnson is enjoying the Super Bowl LVIII festivities in Las Vegas, but it appears that he may be staying in Sin City full-time.

“Ochocinco” took to Instagram, saying Wednesday that he “got a job” with the Las Vegas Raiders, and then to make things even more interesting, current head coach Antonio Pierce went on X to back up Johnson’s claims.

“Yes, I got a job with the Raiders,” said Johnson originally on Instagram Live, according to Sports Illustrated’s Fan Nation. “Not as a staff member but as a member of the organization. I’m not sure what it is exactly … but I will be a part of the team and that’s an amazing thing.” (RELATED: ‘I Want To Break The Bank’: Justin Jefferson Is Looking To Get Paid And Doesn’t Give A Damn What Team It’s With)

Later, Johnson claimed — featured with a photo of both him and Pierce — that he is “officially a member of the Raiders coaching staff.” Then, he took to X to joke around about a friend that didn’t believe him when he said he “got hired,” posting a screenshot of a text exchange that showed the claim of him being hired by Las Vegas.

That’s when Pierce made an appearance, apparently giving confirmation that Johnson will be on the Raiders.

“Taking over the NFL with former players like 85 … coaching up 17,” wrote Pierce who alluded to Johnson working with Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams.

And there was also this:

It looks like we might be seeing Chad Johnson in black and silver next season, and I find that pretty damn cool.