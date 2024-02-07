‘I Want To Break The Bank’: Justin Jefferson Is Looking To Get Paid, And Doesn’t Give A Damn What Team It’s With

There’s no ifs, ands or buts about it: Justin Jefferson’s top focus is the bag.

Justin Jefferson, the superstar wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings, is looking to get paid, and quite frankly, he doesn’t give a damn what team it’s with.

From his playing days in college football up until the 2023 season in the NFL, Jefferson hadn’t missed a single game, but when the last campaign came, he ended up missing seven. However, despite only playing in 10 games (with one being cut short after a first-quarter injury), the guy still put up a 1,000+ yard season — his fourth straight.

Jefferson, a first-round draft pick for the Vikings, is currently in the middle of his rookie contract. As we all know, a first-round pick in the NFL lands a five-year deal with the fifth being a team option, and to nobody’s surprise, Minnesota exercised that option to keep Jefferson. (RELATED: REPORT: 49ers’ Trent Williams Facing Lawsuit Because His 9 Dogs Allegedly Destroyed Mansion With Feces And Rotten Food)

With that being the case, Jefferson will be due for a contract extension, but if the Vikings choose to not re-sign him, he will become an unrestricted free agent.

Well, that’s fine with Jefferson, because there’s two things that he wants if it’s time to make a decision: A crap load of money and a team that really, really, really, really, REALLY wants him, like, badly. In fact, he wants a team to “break the bank” for him.

I smell a bidding war.

Justin Jefferson on a potential contract extension: “ I want to break the bank and I want to be a part of an organization that wants me, and to really give me what I deserve.”pic.twitter.com/uUqFO1bgnY — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) February 7, 2024

Get your money, Mr. Jefferson! Move on up! To a deluxe apartment in the sky!