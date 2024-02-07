‘College GameDay’ Just Snagged Nick Saban

ESPN’s “College GameDay” is hiring legendary Alabama football coach Nick Saban to join Pat McAfee, Desmond Howard and the rest of the gang on the worldwide leaders’ flagship college football show.

Saban will also be featured on other ESPN football programs, including their NFL Draft and SEC Media Days coverage, the company announced on Twitter.

Nick Saban joins ESPN as a @CollegeGameDay analyst Alongside host Rece Davis & analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard & Pat McAfee at the desk The 7x National Champion head coach will also appear on NFL Draft & SEC Media Days coverage 🔗 https://t.co/MtFTWpsCsO pic.twitter.com/bYC6nG8gnq — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) February 7, 2024

Saban joins ESPN after an unprecedented run of dominance at Alabama where he won six national titles, not to mention the 2003 title he won with the Louisiana State Tigers. (RELATED: Pat McAfee’s Interview With Nick Saban Shows Why He’s Such A Legendary, Successful Coach)

Saban announced his retirement in January and has been enjoying a well-deserved run of golfing and relaxing, but it appears his rest will come to an end as the college football icon is coming back to the football world.

I personally can’t wait to see him on the Game Day stage. His football knowledge, on both the pro and college side, is unprecedented, but he’ll also add a stoic subtlety to the broadcast that I believe will perfectly compliment the electric energy that is the Pat McAfee show.