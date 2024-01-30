Editorial

Living Like Royalty: Retired Nick Saban Is Out Here Golfing With Rappers 50 Cent, Travis Scott

Head coach Nick Saban and James Smith #47 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrate after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs 27-24 in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 02, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Okay, Nick … I see you.

Nick Saban might have been the king of college football, but here in retirement, this dude is still living like a royal — just take, for example, how he recently hung out and golfed with a couple of hip-hop superstars.

After winning seven national championships (six with Alabama), Saban decided to call it a career and rode off into retirement, so what’s a brotha to do with so much free time? (RELATED: Patriots’ Kayshon Boutte Arrested Over Illegal Sports Gambling While At LSU: REPORT)

Well, golf with 50 Cent and Travis Scott, of course.

Yes, you read that correctly, the legendary Nick Saban is hanging out (and golfing at that) with a couple of legendary rappers 50 Cent and Travis Scott.

Truly incredible.

If this is how Nick Saban’s retirement is gonna go then I’m completely game.

And it makes sense if you think about it.

After all, this is the same guy who owns several luxury cars and dealerships on top of that (with some of them being in beautiful South Florida). And let’s be honest here … the only reason that man tried to coach the Miami Dolphins at one time is because he wanted that 305 lifestyle.

Honestly, Nick Saban sounds like he should’ve been the Miami Hurricanes coach — Alabama didn’t deserve this swag.