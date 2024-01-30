Living Like Royalty: Retired Nick Saban Is Out Here Golfing With Rappers 50 Cent, Travis Scott

Okay, Nick … I see you.

Nick Saban might have been the king of college football, but here in retirement, this dude is still living like a royal — just take, for example, how he recently hung out and golfed with a couple of hip-hop superstars.

After winning seven national championships (six with Alabama), Saban decided to call it a career and rode off into retirement, so what’s a brotha to do with so much free time? (RELATED: Patriots’ Kayshon Boutte Arrested Over Illegal Sports Gambling While At LSU: REPORT)

Well, golf with 50 Cent and Travis Scott, of course.

Yes, you read that correctly, the legendary Nick Saban is hanging out (and golfing at that) with a couple of legendary rappers 50 Cent and Travis Scott.

Truly incredible.

Dad played golf with @trvisXX and @50cent like it was nbd. Retirement is going TOO well. 😎 pic.twitter.com/HcTZXoJq0X — Kristen Saban Setas (@kristensabanset) January 29, 2024

Nick Saban and 50 Cent in the same picture. Hang it in the louvre https://t.co/uNo61YBl9Y pic.twitter.com/8lcOjiFVrD — Courtney McKinney (@CourtAnne1225) January 29, 2024

If this is how Nick Saban’s retirement is gonna go then I’m completely game.

I mean, damn, NICK SABAN out of all people is out here hanging out with people like this:

And this:

And it makes sense if you think about it.

After all, this is the same guy who owns several luxury cars and dealerships on top of that (with some of them being in beautiful South Florida). And let’s be honest here … the only reason that man tried to coach the Miami Dolphins at one time is because he wanted that 305 lifestyle.

Honestly, Nick Saban sounds like he should’ve been the Miami Hurricanes coach — Alabama didn’t deserve this swag.